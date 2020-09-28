Family of missing woman Barbara Walsh issue fresh appeal for information

Missing: Galway woman Barbara Walsh had seven children, ranging in age from 18 years to nine months, when she disappeared in 1985

THE family of woman who went missing in 1985 is issuing a fresh appeal for information about what happened to her.

Barbara Walsh was aged 33 when she went missing on Saturday, June 22, of that year. She was last seen in the early hours of the morning at the home she shared with her husband MacDara and their seven children in Rusheenamanagh, Carna, Co Galway.

Barbara’s daughter, Jacqueline is appearing on tonight’s episode of RTE’s Crimecall to appeal to the public for information:

“We are appealing to the Carna community, and to those who may have lived locally at the time, who may know something - no matter what that information might be, and no matter how small - to please make contact with gardaí,,” she told the programme.

Ms Walsh had been at a family celebration on the Friday night before she went missing.

At around 4am on Saturday her daughter, Jacqueline, who was then 14-years-old, woke up and went downstairs where she found her mum fast asleep on the sofa.

Jacqueline went to the hot press and got her a pillow and a blanket which she placed under her mother’s head and then she went back up to bed. The following morning, Barbara was nowhere to be seen.

Despite extensive searches by gardaí at that time, Barbara was never found.

In 2015, a full case review was conducted. 114 lines of enquiry were generated and 66 individuals were interviewed.

A series of planned and structured searches were also carried out by investigating gardaí with the assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau, including the cadaver dog unit and the Garda water unit.

Barbara’s brother, Paraic Lydon said: “Any bit of information could be crucial to helping us find out what happened to Barbara.”

On RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s Adhmhaidin programme today another of Ms Walsh’s daughters, Catherine Uí Chonghaile, said the family wanted closure.

“Connemara is small. It’s over 35 years, but they could still come forward and say I know what happened that night, or I was there. Anything. It doesn’t matter how small, just to say it, this is going on too long,” she said.

“If anyone knows anything, to go to the gardaí. We need closure for ourselves and for the next generation of the family.”

She said the family wanted it to end. “Everyone wants to be able to go to a grave, to say a prayer, to talk to them,” she said.

Catherine said in the interview that there were a lot of people in the house on the night her mother went missing.

However despite reports at the time there was a priest in the house, that was not the case.

“An aunt, an uncle, dad, two gardaí [were there], it was said that there was a priest there, but there was no priest there that night.

“Most of the people who were there are dead now. There were plenty of people there, and they know what happened,” she said.

Ms Walsh’s case was featured in the Irish Independent series on missing people in July.

“I believe a knock at the window from someone caused her to get up and leave the house. Mum just left in what she was wearing - black jeans, a white top and she took Jean’s beige jacket,” Jacqueline said at the time.

Barbara Walsh’s has appealed to anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, any garda station, or by calling the confidential line 1800 666 111.

They can also contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60, Freetext 50123 or email crimecall@garda.ie.

Online Editors