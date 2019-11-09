The family of a missing Dublin man have expressed their concern for him.

Family of missing Dublin man (69) appeal to public for information

David Carry (69) was last seen at approximately 2pm yesterday afternoon, Friday November 8, when he was seen on the N11 beside Dunnes Stores.

He is missing from his home in Casement Villas, Kill Avenue, Dun Laoghaire.

David is approximately 5'5 in height, with grey hair and walks with a limp.

When last seen he was wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Gardaí and David's family are concerned for him and anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 - 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors