Family of missing Deirdre Jacobs to issue fresh appeal for information

THE family of Deirdre Jacob who went missing over 20 years ago near her home in Co Kildare are making a fresh public appeal to help find her.

A student in London, Deirdre had returned to her family home for the summer months in 1998 and on the afternoon of July 28 she vanished with her last known sighting outside her home at around 3pm that day.

Deirdre Jacob's parents, Michael and Bernie. Photo: Mark Condren

Deirdre was reported to have went into town to get a bankdraft for her second year of student accomodation in London while also visiting her grandmother on the trip.

In a special report on tonight’s Prime Time programme on RTÉ, the young woman’s parents are to issue a fresh appeal for help in locating their daughter.

Deirdre’s younger sister Ciara, who was 14 at the time also makes a fresh appeal for information to help in the search for her older sister.

The 18-year old was spotted by eight different people who described the CAT bag with yellow lettering on the front she was carrying, on the day she disappeared.

In August 2018, detectives investigating the case reclassified it as murder with video footage discovered following her disappearance playing a crucial role in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or you can reach detectives in Kildare on 045 521222.

Online Editors