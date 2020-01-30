The devastated family of the three McGinley children have asked that any donations be made to the local creche and football club.

Family of McGinley children ask donations be made to creche and GAA club as funeral details confirmed

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were found dead at an address in Parsons Court in Dublin on Friday, January 24.

Details of the funeral were released this morning. In the funeral announcement, the family asked that any donations be made to Happy Feet Early Learning Centre, Rathcoole, and the Rathcoole Boys Football Club, Scoil Chrónáin, Rathcoole. Both Conor and Darragh were members of the football club.

Chairman Dave Hennessy of Rathcoole Boys Football Club spoke of the impact the children's passing had on the club.

"It is impossible to put into words the shock and heartfelt sorrow we are all feeling as a result of the tragic loss of Conor, Daragh and Carla," he said.

"As a Club, we are together and as a Community, we are united in grief. Please keep the McGinely family in your thoughts at this exceptionally difficult time."

Conor McGinley, 9, Darragh McGinley, 7, and Carla McGinley, 3, with their father Andrew McGinley (Family handout/Garda/PA)

Carla had also been attending Happy Feet Early Learning Centre, who said in a social media post that they were "devastated to learn of the tragedy."

A Mass of the Angels will be held in the Church of The Holy Family, in Rathcoole tomorrow morning. The family said the children will be 'sorrowfully missed be everyone' and described them as 'cherished'.

Earlier this week, the father of the three children Andrew McGinley released a statement saying: "There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle.

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness."

Mother Deirdre Morley was charged with three counts of murder at an address in Parsons Court on Friday, January 24.

She will be held at the Dóchas Centre, the women's unit in Mountjoy Prison.

Ms Morley was found by a taxi driver near her house shortly before the children's bodies were discovered. She was treated for days at Tallaght University Hospital.

The children's father, Andrew McGinley, arrived home at the same time gardaí and paramedics reached the house and when they went inside they found the three children dead.

Ms Morley was arrested on Tuesday evening and detained at Clondalkin garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.





Online Editors