Family of M6 crash victims thank people of Ireland after appeal raises over €100,000

THE family of Karzan Sabah Ahmed, who died alongside his wife and baby in a fatal M6 crash last week, has thanked the people of Ireland after a GoFundMe to repatriate their bodies raised more than €100,000.

Karzan (36), his wife, Shahen Qasm (31), and their baby Lena (eight months) were killed when a man drove his Volkswagen Touran at speeds of up to 120km on the wrong side of the motorway and crashed head-on into their car last week.

The family lived on Glenanail Drive, off the Tuam Road in Galway and originally hailed from Erbil in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Karzan’s colleagues at NUI Galway and the Kurdish community in Ireland, which aims to help to repatriate their bodies back to their families in the Middle East.

The fundraiser page has surpassed its target of €40,000 and, as of Thursday morning, has collected a total of €100,235 since it was set up on Monday.

The sister of Mr Ahmed has extended her thanks to the people of Ireland for contributing to the fundraiser.

“I just want to thank all of them. We did not know the Irish people were so kind. It is very beautiful to see this,” Srwa Sabah Ahmed (21) told The Irish Times.

Her brother and his wife were planning a trip to Erbil in October, which would have been their first visit home in three years.

They were looking forward to introducing eight-month-old Lina, who was born in Ireland, to their families.

“We were so eager to hold her, to hug her, to kiss her,” she said. “Her first word was ‘Dad’. We were crying when we saw her say it on video.”

Ms Ahmed spoke of her family’s grief and said that their “hearts are shattered into pieces” since the day of the crash.