Family of Luke Kelly hope CCTV will mean sculpture is ‘left alone’

The family of legendary Dubliners singer and folk musician Luke Kelly has welcomed news that a sculpture in his honour - which has been vandalised seven times in the space of a year - is to be floodlit and monitored by ­permanent CCTV in an attempt to halt further attacks.

The statue is located at the junction of Guild Street and Sheriff Street, in the heart of Dublin's Docklands where Kelly was born and grew up.

Dublin City Council decided to install lighting and CCTV as a deterrent to vandals.

"We are delighted that the council are taking these steps to protect the sculpture.

"It's great news for our family, for sculptor Vera Klute, and most importantly for the community of the Sheriff Street and Guild Street area," Paula Kelly, a niece of Luke, told the Irish Independent.

Irish Independent