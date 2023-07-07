Family of Irish mum Kirsty Ward release statement following her death in Spain

The 36-year-old mother was killed at a hotel in Salou just days after she arrived in the country

The family of Kirsty Ward have asked for privacy following her murder in Spain last weekend.

It is understood she was on holiday at the resort with the suspect in the case.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising with the family of mother of one Kirsty Ward from Dublin,” a spokesperson for the family said this morning.

"The family will not be making any further comment or statements and ask for privacy during this distressing time.”

The family also shared a photo of Ms Ward, who was from Dublin.

The 30-year-old suspect in the case appeared before a Spanish court this week and was remanded in prison while investigations continue.

The Irishman was initially treated in hospital under armed guard after suffering apparently self-inflicted injuries to his hand before he was taken into custody.

