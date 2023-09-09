Family of Irish couple killed in Rome tragedy travel to identify bodies

Family members have travelled to Rome this weekend to identify the bodies of Paul and Mary O'Reilly who were killed in a tragic accident on Thursday.

Sons Darren and Andrew, who arrived home on Friday afternoon were accompanied by other relatives family members on their journey.

Having taken a work break for their week long Rome holiday, the grandparents had planned on taking their grandchildren on holiday to Disney on their return.

Read more Wexford couple who died on busy road in Rome were due to take grandchildren to Disneyland

With the rural parish of Kilmore still in a state of silent shock locals and visitors, both to Kilmore village where the couple lived and the seaside resort of Kilmore Quay, have been signing the Books of Condolences in memory of the couple.

Parish Priest, Fr Pat Mernagh, says the Book of Condolence have been available to sign in St Mary's Parish Church, Kilmore, and in Stella Maris Hall in Kilmore Quay, so that the community can “reflect on the lives of two beautiful people”.

The Parish Priest says there has been a constant stream of people coming to pay tribute to the couple who were “well connected in the community”.

The local Community Centre where Mary worked closed on Friday but opened for the weekend from 10am to 2pm for tea and coffee as a place for locals to gather to remember the couple.

“Mary is part of the family down there,” said Fr Mernagh.

Councillor Jim Moore, who is a first cousin of Mary said: “We're on a long journey of trying to come to terms with the shock of it all.

“The community was in a state of stunned silence.

“I suppose the words 'stunned' and 'shocked' don't adequately cover the feelings that have developed since Thursday afternoon when the family were informed of the double tragedy.

“This is a traumatic incident for everyone involved,” he said.

Cllr Moore also said that both sons, Darren who works in Toulouse, France, and Andrew and his grandchildren, who live in Bray, Co Wicklow, arrived home on Friday where they were consoled by grieving family members, relatives and neighbours.

“We are hoping that the Post Mortem or Autopsy will be completed on Monday. It's a weekend but it's still giving us an opportunity to get our heads around matters and deal with what has been presented to us.

“We are hoping for progress when the family members travel to Rome but we really don't know when the bodies will be repatriated,” he said.

Cllr Moore added: “The Book of Condolence has also been opened in Stella Maris Hall where Mary worked. It will give people an opportunity to meet and express their feelings. It will be an open house where Mary worked which is important as people come to terms with the tragedy,” Cllr Moore added.

Paul (60) and Mary O'Reilly (59) had travelled to Rome on Tuesday for a week long holiday but were mowed down by a car as they crossed the road to a bus stop dying instantly at the scene.The horror crash occurred at a busy intersection near a campsite on the outskirts of Rome.

The devastation brought by the horrific accident was fuelled further when it was revealed that the couple were due to bring their grandchildren to Disneyland next week on their return home from Rome.

Local Parish Priest, Fr Mernagh, spoke of the couple having been looking forward to their Rome holiday.

“They were looking forward to having a little holiday. It's such a tragic, tragic situation.”

Paul and Mary were killed after being struck by a car while crossing the road on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of Rome near the Presidential Palace, Castel Porziano, shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

The driver is believed to have suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.