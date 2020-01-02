Family of homeless man murdered in Cork fundraising for charities who tried to help him

THE family of a homeless man savagely murdered in Cork have set up a special fundraising campaign to honour the charities which tried to help him throughout his life.

Francis 'Frankie' Dunne (64) was found decapitated in the back garden of a derelict house off Cork's Boreenmanna Road at 4pm last Saturday.

His arms had also been severed in what one detective admitted was one of the most brutal killings ever witnessed in Cork.

A massive Garda murder hunt is now trying to trace his killer or killers.

Gardai said they have received a remarkable response from the public in their appeal for information - and hope to obtain "significant data" from a trawl of CCTV security camera footage from around the Boreenmanna Road area.

They have now confirmed that Mr Dunne was last seen alive on December 27 near a facility operated by Cork Simon for the homeless.

Detectives believe he was murdered after a savage beating inflicted sometime between December 27 and 28.

Gardai secured extra time to examine the crime scene with a painstaking forensic examination of the derelict house and its sprawling garden continuing.

The remains of Mr Dunne are now expected to be released back to his family within 48 hours.

Gardai launched a murder probe after receiving the results of a post mortem examination conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by Locum State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers last Sunday.

It confirmed the frail homeless man had been subjected to a savage beating and severe trauma.

Mr Dunne's family have already pleaded for privacy and asked the media not to cover any aspect of his funeral.

Now, the extended Dunne family have launched a special GoFundMe page to honour Frankie and raise desperately needed finances for the Cork charities which had tried so hard to help him over the course of his life.

The campaign - dubbed the 'Honour of Francis 'Frankie' Dunne Appeal' - will see all its proceeds go to Cork Simon and Caring for Cork Homeless Group.

"Frankie was a father, a grandfather, a brother, uncle and nephew as well as a friend to many in Cork," a family statement said.

"He had succumbed to a life of alcohol dependence many years ago. He lost a lot in his life but he never lost his family's support or love."

"Every member of his family and large circle of friends at some point through the years have held him up, fed him or sometimes just sat and listened to his rambling chat or singing of rebel songs and just fall asleep."

"That was simply him - a kind gentleman but, yes, an alcoholic."

"He had another family that loved him too - that was his friends living in tents, homeless shelters or on the streets of his city, Cork."

"They were their own community of friends and comrades but without a front door of their own or even a mattress to lay down on at times."

"People (for) whom an empty, derelict house seemed like a safe place to have a few drinks, a sing-song and lay down out of the cold."

"As Frankie's family, we hope no one else has to suffer the horrendous nightmare of what Frankie endured in the final hours of his life. No one should be left so vulnerable on our streets."

"No one should be beaten or murdered because they find themselves helpless due to alcoholism or for any other reason."

"As a 'thank you' to the amazing work of the Cork Simon community, us as a family are hoping people will help us in our donation plea to the people who were Frankie's other family."

"Please give what you can - every penny counts. All the monies raised will go directly to the Cork Simon Community and Caring for Cork's Homeless Group."

The campaign aimed to raise Euro 5,000 for the two charities - and, within just a few hours of being launched, had raised almost half of its fundraising target thanks to donations from people horrified by what Mr Dunne had suffered and the plight of the homeless on Irish streets.

Online Editors