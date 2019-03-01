Family of Clodagh Hawe warns people not to donate to fake online fundraising page

The family of Clodagh Hawe has warned people not to donate to an online fundraising page set up in their family name.

Cavan teacher Clodagh, 39, was killed along with her three young sons by her husband and the children's father Alan Hawe before he took his own life in August 2016.

Ms Hawe's sister Jacqueline Connolly, who appeared on a Claire Byrne Live special this week discussing the circumstances of her sister and nephews' deaths, said the family would never accept money "on the back of our grief".

"It has come to our attention that someone has set up a gofundme page in our name," Ms Connoly said.

"Please ignore this as Mam and I would never in a million years accept money from anyone on the back of our grief."

A spokesperson for Go Fund Me has confirmed that the fundraising page was suspended "to prevent any further distress for the family".

Clodagh Hawe with sons Liam (13) Niall (11) and Ryan (6)

An inquiry is underway into who established the page.

Clodagh’s mother Mary Coll and Ms Connolly, who calling for a full inquiry into the deaths of Clodagh and her three sons, met with the Justice Minister yesterday.

Mary Coll and her daughter Jacqueline Connolly, the mother and sister of murdered mum-of-three Clodagh Hawe, leave a meeting in Dublin with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan where they discussed the handling of the investigation into the family tragedy. Photo: Frank McGrath

They thanked the minister for a "satisfactory" discussion, and said they plan to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris next week.

Ms Connolly said: "We discussed over 10 issues that we would like reviewed following the murders, he had his officials with him and was very receptive. We're feeling very positive that changes will come from this.

"We have a meeting next week with the commissioner and we're looking forward to hearing from Mr Harris himself.

"We're not in a position to comment on an inquiry at the minute but we want to say we're happy with today's outcome."

Ms Coll said: "I'm confident now we will have access to the Garda files, which we haven't been able to access before.

"We just want to thank the minister for such a satisfactory meeting."

The minister described the meeting as "lengthy but satisfactory" and said he was struck by the grace and humanity of the family, who he said had been through a horrific and traumatic ordeal.

Online Editors