THE brother and sister of Celine Cawley, the woman bludgeoned to death by her husband Eamonn Lillis, will speak at a conference on domestic killings.

Family of Celine Cawley to speak at conference on domestic killings

Chris Cawley and Susanna Cawley have been included on the panel of speakers for the launch of Women’s Aid Femicide Watch 2018.

It will take place on Friday at the Rotunda Hospital, in Dublin, and will hear calls for reviews into domestic killing.

Celine Cawley (46) died at her family home in Howth, on 15 December, 2008.

Eamon Lillis had more than €1m in assets when he was released from prison for the killing of Celine Cawley

The high-profile businesswoman, who ran a successful TV production company, was killed by blows to the head with a brick.

Lillis (61) was jailed for six years in 2010, having been convicted of manslaughter after killing Ms Cawley following a row at their home, but was released in 2015.

Chris Cawley previously said the battle with Lillis over the estate once valued at €4m was “distress upon distress”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, Employment Affairs Minister Regina Doherty and international expert on domestic homicide Dr Jane Monckton Smith are among the others who will attend the Women’s Aid seminar.

The event will be chaired by Norah Casey.

