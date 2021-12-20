Family of 25-year-old man who died minutes after an ambulance arrived at his home make €125,000 settlement with HSE

The family of a 25-year-old man who died minutes after an ambulance arrived at his home have settled a High Court action over an alleged delay in the response time.

The family of Dualtagh Donnelly settled the action against the HSE for €125,000. There was no admission of liability.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Garrett Simons, said nothing in his judgment should be misinterpreted as implying any finding against the HSE.

Mr Donnelly had cut an artery in his arm when he punched a glass panel in a door of his Dundalk, Co Louth, home when he had returned there in an intoxicated state in the early hours of the morning of October 26, 2015, the judge said.

He said there was a significant and rapid blood loss and ultimately cardiac arrest and death.

The case centred on the ambulance response time.

An emergency call was made at 3.06am by Mr Donnelly’s partner Lyndsey Cooney from their home.

The inquest into Mr Donnelly’s death heard an advanced paramedic arrived at the house at 3.29am. The ambulance arrived at 3.45 am and, while there was a tracker on the ambulance at the time, there was no GPS navigational system at the time and it had taken a wrong exit of the MI motorway. A GPS system is now a feature of all ambulances. An open verdict was returned at the inquest.

Ms Cooney, who was pregnant with her third child at the time of Mr Donnelly’s death, sued the HSE.

In an affidavit, she claimed there was a delay in getting an ambulance to the scene.

There was also an alleged delay in giving appropriate treatment to Mr Donnelly.

She said the proceedings encompassed a nervous shock claim in respect of psychiatric injuries she suffered.

Mr Justice Simons, who also approved division of a statutory €35,000 mental distress payment for the deceased's dependents, including his three children and his mother, said the case related to the actions of the national ambulance service in response to an emergency call.

He noted Mr Donnelly had gone into respiratory arrest at about 3.41am and into cardiac arrest at 3.47am.

It was apparent from the various expert reports that there would be significant difficulties in making good either of the complaints made in the action in relation to alleged failure to dispatch an alternative unit or in relation to the treatment provided by the paramedics, he said.

There was no evidence of any operational negligence, he said.

Having regard to the grave difficulties in respect of liability the judge said the proposed settlement was a very generous one.