Family ‘numb with grief’ as murder probe launched into death of young dad (28); two more arrested

Conor Browne (28) has been remembered as ‘hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful’

Conor Browne (28) from Castlederg was taken to hospital following an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 28-year-old man died in hospital following a stabbing outside a Co Tyrone pub.

Conor Browne spent two days fighting for his life following the incident which happened in the Main Street area of Castlederg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Monday night, after confirming a murder inquiry was underway, the PSNI said two more people had been arrested. Four people are currently in custody.

Mr Browne from Castlederg was enjoying a night out with friends when he sustained serious injuries in a reported stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital where he remained critically ill following the incident in the Main Street area of the town.

However, local councillor Ruairi McHugh said the father-of-one’s condition deteriorated and he passed away on Monday afternoon.

“I have spoken to a member of the family and they are all numb with grief,” he said.

“They are just in total shock and disbelief.”

The elected representative said he is personally devastated over the loss of a “young, hard working and popular young man”.

“And so is the entire community,” he added.

“We had been hoping and praying he would recover – our shock at the stabbing turned to concern, and now our concern as turned to grief.

“Our hearts go out to Conor’s family and I have no doubt that the community will rally around them in the traumatic days that now lie ahead.”

It’s understood the deceased has a son who only recently celebrated his second birthday.

Local GAA club Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan CLG posted an emotional tribute online.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to write a post like this,” read a statement on Facebook.

“Conor Browne was a hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man.

"Conor was out for a night’s craic with his friends in his local well respected and well run bar.

"What happened when Conor left the bar is the unthinkable."

The club said the entire community is struggling to comprehend the circumstances in which the young man lost his life.

“Conor always wore the biggest smile and would have done anything for anyone," the post continued.

“One of the real good guys!

"This has affected everyone in the parish.”

The club has encouraged anyone in need of help or someone to talk to to contact them via the Facebook page and has extended “heartfelt condolences and prayers to Matt, Geraldine and family, to the entire family circle and to his many many friends.”

“May God give them all the strength to get through this difficult time. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers,” the post concluded.

“Rip Conor! Forever young.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam (may his holy soul be on the right side of God).”

The PSNI previously launched an attempted murder probe.

Three suspects have been arrested.

Two men aged 28 are currently in police custody and a 27-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday, has been released on police bail.

Detectives previously said the incident followed an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of Saturday morning before a number of suspects fled the scene in a white-coloured Vauxhall van.