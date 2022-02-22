Family left homeless after lightning strike from Storm Franklin destroys home

A Co Limerick family has been left homeless with just the clothes on their backs after a suspected lightning strike during Storm Franklin burned their house to the ground.

Tony O’Shaughnessy, (53) and his wife Margaret (52) were at their family home in the rural village of Ballyhahill, Co Limerick with their sons Adam (15) and Evan (12) as Storm Franklin - the third named storm to barrel across Ireland last week - struck the area on Sunday afternoon.

“We were there around 3:30pm and there was an almighty bang that shook the house,” he told the Irish Independent.

"The electricity went out and then ten minutes later I smelled smoke.”

He went to investigate the source of the smoke that was coming from the attic and opened the hatch to find the attic was engulfed in flames.

"I ran downstairs to get the fire extinguisher but it made no difference at all,” he said.

His wife rang 999 but the smoke soon filled the entire house and became unbearable, he said.

"I started to cough and knew we had to get out.”

The family managed to escape but were unable to retrieve anything from the house.

Several units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue service from nearby Newcastle West, Foynes and Rathkeale attended the scene but despite their efforts, the gale force winds from the storm, which left hundreds of people in the county without electricity, just fed the flames, he said.

The winds were so strong that the firefighters were unable to erect their ladders and the water they blasted against the house kept coming back at them, he said.

"It was an ideal climate for a fire. We were in the middle of the storm and we just watched the house burn to the ground,” he said.

"It was heart-breaking to watch.”

"We had no roof left. There’s nothing left,” he said.

Fortunately the fire didn’t spread to any neighbouring houses or buildings due to their rural location, but other neighbours reported incidents from the lightning strike, including one neighbour whose landline telephone flew off the wall and another whose wall socket turned black.

While the family – including their two other sons Finnén (15) and Jack (22) who were away at college in Cork and Limerick – escaped unharmed, he said they are utterly bereft after losing the dream home they built themselves upon returning to Ireland from the UK almost 20 years ago.

"Our whole world is in that house,” he said.

"We were left with the shirts on our backs and nothing else. All of the family photos, all the sentimental things are gone,” he said.

"It’s not just our house, it’s our home. We lost all of those years and memories of Christmas, christenings, communions, everything.”

"To be gone in a matter of hours is hard to take,” he said.

The family is still trying to come to terms with their loss as they stay with neighbours for the time being.

And while the house is insured, Mr O’Shaughnessy said it could be years before they can move back in .

He is also worried that escalating construction costs could mean they will never get the house back to its original condition.

To help them with their ordeal, friends and neighbours have started a fundraising drive on GoFundMe in which more than 400 people have donated close to €22,000 so far.

Anyone wishing to donate can get more information by emailing rebuildourhomefund20@gmail.com.



