Family issues appeal to help ‘gentle giant’ who battled traumatic brain injury, stroke and Covid-19

A devoted family has launched a heartfelt appeal for 'gentle giant' Ryan Murphy (28) who has defied a traumatic brain injury, a stroke and even Covid-19.

Ryan - from Midleton in Co Cork - suffered a traumatic brain injury on October 27 and has been battling health problems ever since.

Now, his family have launched a special fundraising appeal so Ryan can have his extensive care needs met at the family home.

The family was overwhelmed when €34,000 of the €100,000 target was met in just two days.

His brother Jason said the family wants to do everything in their power to help "our gentle giant."

Read More

"On October 27 we received a heartbreaking phone call that our previously strong, fit and healthy 28 year old brother, Ryan, suffered a traumatic brain injury," he said.

"His neurosurgeon told us to expect the worst and that they did not have that much hope. He required immediate decompressive craniectomy surgery to relieve the pressure in his skull.

"After his surgery the surgeon told us it was worse than expected then there was more sad news to come as Ryan had suffered a stroke and again they did not expect him to live.

"Ryan remained in a coma for nearly three weeks, in these times because of Covid-19 we as a family could not visit Ryan which was soul destroying. Ryan beat the odds and luckily regained consciousness again in mid November and our only communication with him was through Skype."

Jason said along the way Ryan has had huge setbacks, including contracting Covid-19, which he described as "terrifying” for the family.

"It has had long-lasting effects on him, a further surgery for an infection of his skull, severe depression and muscle spasticity in all limbs,” Jason said.

Ryan has been in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire since March.

"He will have profound needs going forward and around-the-clock care, a feeding tube, three carers at present to move him with use of a hoist,” his brother said.

"He will need substantial medical equipment and an accessible car to be able to return home to us.

"If we do not provide Ryan with his specific equipment it will not be feasible for Ryan to return home and he will need to go to a nursing home and as a 28 year old man, this is not an option for our family."

Ryan’s mother and father Stella and Noel, and siblings Sabrina, Jason, Michelle and Laura are determined to ensure his care needs are met at the family home.

"Ryan is a young man who has worked hard all his adult life. He is one of the strongest people we know. His battle so far has proved that he is known for his strength and his kind heart, who as anyone that knows him knows he is always the first to give a helping hand," Jason said.

"We are asking for help for him in his recovery so please help us to help our gentle giant."



https://www.gofundme.com/f/bbure-ryans-road-to-recovery

Read More

Online Editors