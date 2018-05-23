Family hopeful of justice in backpacker killing

The family of a German backpacker murdered in Northern Ireland say they are “hopeful” of justice after the police arrested two men.

Inga Maria Hauser from Munich was just 18 when her body was discovered in Ballypatrick Forest in Co Antrim in April 1988.

The murder has remained one of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile unsolved cases. Following a highly publicised appeal for information, the PSNI arrested a 58-year-old man and 61-year-old man from the Loughguile area of Co Antrim on suspicion of murder.

Both men have now been released on bail pending further enquiries. Ms Hauser’s sister Francesca and nephew Viktor Leibl have said they are hopeful they are drawing closer to justice.

“We’ve been hoping for news like this for I don’t know how long,” Mr Leibl said yesterday. “It’s great that police found someone, but I’ll wait until I’m sure.

“We are optimistic and I hope this is finally over now. “My mother was the one who told me over the weekend – she’s hopeful and even a little bit excited.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray renewed his appeal for information.

Irish Independent