Family home of missing woman destroyed in fire

The family home of missing murder victim Lisa Dorrian has been gutted in a fire which has caused extensive structural damage.

The family home of missing murder victim Lisa Dorrian has been gutted in a fire which has caused extensive structural damage.

John Dorrian (71) was woken from his sleep by his youngest daughter Ciara (21) who smelled burning in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Following a thorough search which failed uncover the cause of the smell he returned to bed. It was several hours later that his 17-year-old grandson, who had been staying overnight, spotted smoke billowing out through the roof.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames but the property has been significantly damaged and is currently unsafe. A family friend has set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for the Conlig pensioner who lost his wife Pat two years ago.

John Dorrian (71) was woken from his sleep by his youngest daughter Ciara (21) who smelled burning in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"The family have been left devastated with an estimated 40k worth of damage and sadly have no house insurance," the fundraising page states. "My friends have been to hell and back first losing their daughter/sister Lisa Dorrian in 2005 who was murdered but her body has never been found.

"They then lost Lisa's mum 2 years ago who died at the young age of 59 in tragic circumstances having never gotten over the loss of her first born daughter."

Online Editors