A DUBLIN-based criminal with multiple burglary convictions is being questioned in a west Cork Garda Station following an aggravated robbery which left a man in his 50s injured.

A DUBLIN-based criminal with multiple burglary convictions is being questioned in a west Cork Garda Station following an aggravated robbery which left a man in his 50s injured.

Family helped tackle criminal 'who had travelled from Dublin to Cork to carry out burglary spree'

The burglar was detained by the combined efforts of the family of the householder and Bandon Gardaí following the attempted burglary last night.

Gardaí were alerted following an incident in a rural property outside Enniskeane in west Cork around 11pm. The householder was asleep on his couch having watched TV when he was suddenly confronted by the raider.

The robber had apparently entered the house through the back door. It is understood the man demanded cash before striking the householder over the head with a cane.

The householder suffered minor injuries but was deeply shocked by the incident. He was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for precautionary medical assessment.

He is expected to be discharged later today. One garda source stressed that the injuries involved are not serious.

Luckily, the man's family were in the vicinity at the time and, when they became aware of the attempted raid, alerted the Gardaí and then assisted in the apprehension of the robber.

The raider, who is aged in his late 40s, was detained and taken to Bandon Garda Station.

He is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be detained for up to 24 hours. The man is well known to Gardaí.

He has a large number of convictions, mostly for theft and related offences, in the greater Dublin area. Detectives believe the man travelled from Dublin to west Cork specifically for the purpose of conducting a series of raids on homes with cash and gifts collected for the festive season being the primary target.

Online Editors