Family feud tensions high in housing estate after slash hook fight

Gardaí are monitoring a family feud in a housing estate after a slash hook fight during which a man was assaulted.

A row broke out in the Ballyspillane Estate in Killarney last Sunday afternoon during which a number of people were involved, including onlookers who joined the affray.

It is believed that weapons were also used during the row including slash hooks and that more than one person was injured in the daytime attack.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and have said that, at this point, they are unaware of exactly what happened but investigations are ongoing.

There have been tensions in the housing estate in Killarney in recent months following a ‘post Communion’ incident earlier this year and while it was believed that this had calmed down it appears now to have escalated again.

This incident was between two families - one from the Killarney estate and another North Kerry family.

There has been a number of more recent incidents – the most serious of which is the assault on Sunday but local residents have spoken of ongoing rows between those involved.

A number of young people have also been involved in incidents in relation to the situation.

Earlier this year gardaí spoke to one of the families involved in a bid to resolve the tensions and had hoped that peace has been restored. Superintendent Flor Murphy said this week that gardaí would explore all options to try and resolve the situation, stating that there were ‘tensions’ in the area.

He said that there has been "one primary incident" and that this would be investigated.

"We are still establishing the facts of the incident," he said adding: "Obviously where there are tensions in the area and where there has been an incident, gardaí will be patrolling the area".

Cllr Donal Grady, has previously called for the gardaí and Kerry County Council to intervene in the feud which, he said, was causing upset to others living there.

