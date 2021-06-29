Family dog missing after fleeing inferno sparked by oil tank explosion 

A beloved family pet remains missing after a devastating oil tank explosion destroyed an elderly man’s house on Sunday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to Camlough Park in Besbrook around 1pm as the inferno spread to four chalet bungalows.

A firefighter and one other person were taken to Daisy Hill Hospital for treatment as a precaution. Both have since been released.

NIFRS described the blaze as a “challenging incident” as crews from Newry, Warrenpoint, Newtownhamilton and Portadown fought to bring it under control.

In a video released by the Fire Service, large plumes of black smoke can be seen rising from the incident over nearby Bessbrook Pond.

It is believed the fire started accidentally in a shed.

Neighbours were out in large numbers yesterday providing any support they could to people whose properties were damaged.

One home was destroyed by the blaze, with its roof partially collapsing and the interior and rear exterior gutted.

Michael Diamond, who was not at home at the time, has appealed for help finding his Springer Spaniel Lucy after she ran away.

She was in her pen with her two pups in the garden next to the fire when a neighbour released them after being alerted to their barking.

The pups have returned home but Lucy is still missing.

“The heat cracked the windows in our home and the poor dogs must have been in great distress with the heat,” said Mr Diamond.

“Thankfully a neighbour climbed over the wall and let the dogs out.”

Another resident, who lives two doors away from where the blaze broke out, praised the Fire Service as the flames were just half-a-metre away from his oil tank before being brought under control.

“We heard the bang and the next thing you know the shed was in a ball of flames,” he said.

“What we understand is that, from then, the fire caught his oil tank and dripped into next door’s oil tank and that oil tank went up.

“Two oil tanks went up and it just missed ours, so we were very lucky. The Fire Service actually stopped it from catching our oil tank. Structurally we have a bit of damage at the front, and inside there is a couple of rooms damaged as well.

“The smoke is the problem. Hopefully it’s cosmetic in the big scheme of things.

“It was chaos around here. There were four fire engines out and our hats go off to the Fire Service. They done a phenomenal job.”

Sinn Fein MP Mickey Brady also thanked firefighters for their handling of the emergency.

“I commend the efforts of the Fire and Rescue Service who were involved in dealing with a major incident after an oil tank fire in Camlough Park in Bessbrook,” he said.

“The actions of the firefighters involved no doubt saved lives and prevented further damage.”