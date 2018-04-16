Family concerned for welfare of missing girl (14), last seen on Friday
Gardaí in Cork are concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl.
Lily Anne Martin was last seen on Friday, April 13th.
She was last seen leaving her home at Elm Drive, Shamrock Lawn, Douglas Cork at 9am.
She is described as 5ft 2 inches tall, brown hair, brown eyes and of slim build.
When last seen, she was wearing her school uniform a light blue jumper and t-shirt and dark blue skirt.
Gardaí and Lily Anne's family are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Tougher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors