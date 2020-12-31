| -1.7°C Dublin

Family calls for answers as man with knife shot by gardaí

Killing sparks ‘major tension’ as family question use of force

Conor Feehan and Ken Foy

The family of a man shot dead by gardaí after he made threats with a knife have questioned why lethal force was used.

George Nkencho (27) was shot in the garden of his home in west Dublin at around 12.35pm and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is investigating the fatal shooting at Manorfields Drive, close to Hartstown.

