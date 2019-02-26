Family call for probe into Hawe murders

The family of murdered Clodagh Hawe and her three sons have called for an investigation into their deaths after their legal requests for copies of the Garda files were officially refused.

The family of murdered Clodagh Hawe and her three sons have called for an investigation into their deaths after their legal requests for copies of the Garda files were officially refused.

Clodagh Hawe (39) and her sons Liam (13), Niall (11) and Ryan (6) were killed by their husband and father Alan Hawe (40) on August 29, 2016, in Virginia, Co Cavan. Hawe subsequently took his own life.

Clodagh's mother Mary Coll and sister Jacqueline Connolly have spoken in an RTÉ 'Claire Byrne Live' special about their unanswered questions.

Four weeks ago Mary and Jacqueline were officially refused their legal request for copies of the Garda files from the investigation into the murders of their daughter and sister, and grandchildren and nephews. They are now calling for a new and full inquiry into the murders of Clodagh, Liam, Niall and Ryan.

They are also calling on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to set up a special investigation unit for familicide and family annihilation as they felt they didn't have sufficient support.

"There was no initial support, I remember the Monday myself and mam trying to contact people and there was nobody there," said Jacqueline.

The family want all information gathered in the course of an investigation shared as soon as practicable with the next of kin. They are proposing that immediately after the conclusion of an inquest in the case of a familicide, that a book of evidence is published and Tusla, the child and family protection agency, is responsible for independently monitoring all such cases and maintaining research on familicide perpetrators.

"Two weeks before the inquest we got a copy of his letter which was 16 months after it happened," said Jacqueline.

"Having to wait over a year, as we did, to have sight of the complete murder/suicide letter is wrong on so many levels."

Mary and Jacqueline told how their son- and brotherin-law told his wife he was accessing porn and it emerged in the inquest he was dressing in Clodagh's underwear. His final letter said he feared consequences of his actions.

"He has said in his own words that he was caught red-handed and we do know that he was looking at pornography," Jacqueline added.

"We've had sight of the counselling notes and he had said he was masturbating somewhere that he shouldn't have been."

The family support Women's Aid in their call for proper training and resources to enforce the coercive control element of the new Domestic Violence Act 2018.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact: Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie

Irish Independent