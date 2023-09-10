Family at hospital bedside as man (60s) dies after late-night assault in Westport

The victim had been on life support in the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, since being rushed there by ambulance

A man who was critically injured in a street altercation in Westport, Co Mayo, in the early hours of Saturday died has died in hospital this afternoon.

The victim, Peter McDermott (60), who lived in Westport, had been on life support in the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, since being rushed there by ambulance.

His family and other relatives kept a vigil at his bedside during his final hours.

A State Pathologist is due in Castlebar to carry out a post mortem later on Sunday or Monday.

A man in his 20s being held for questioning in connection with an assault was earlier released by gardaí. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the incident and are taking statements from witnesses.

Officers are trawling CCTV footage from the High Street area of Westport where the incident occurred sometime between 1am and 2am.

Earlier footage from a number of licensed premises in the town is also being studied.

Mr McDermott was a native of Co Leitrim but had been living in the Murrisk area, close to the base of Croagh Patrick, for some time.

He is understood to have farming interests in Co Roscommon.

According to shocked locals in Murrisk, the victim was industrious and constructed a number of houses in his adopted, seaside location.

He is known to have worked in Britain for some time.

Local councillor Christy Hyland said on Sunday evening his thoughts and the thoughts of the community are with the bereaved.

“What happened is a tragedy for all concerned”, Cllr Hyland noted.

In a statement this evening, the Gardaí said: “Peter McDermott (60s), who had been receiving treatment at Mayo University Hospital following a serious assault in Westport passed away earlier this evening, Sunday, 10th September 2023.

“The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will now take place in due course. A family liaison officer has been appointed.”

The force added: “Earlier today, a man (20s) who was arrested as part of this investigation was released from custody.

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public of Prosecutions.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.”

They asked for any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of High Street in Westport between 1.00am and 2.00am on Saturday and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to make this available.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they said.