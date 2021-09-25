Family ask for funeral house of Letterkenny Covid patient to be private over virus fears

The family of a man who died from Covid after he was initially encouraged to leave hospital by anti-vaccine campaigners are to keep their home private before the funeral because of fears over the virus.

Joe McCarron passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital in Co Donegal on Friday afternoon.

The 75-year-old, who was from Dungloe, had been in hospital for a number of days after contracting the virus.

His case received national and international attention when anti-vaccine protesters encouraged him to sign himself out of the hospital on Tuesday week last.

The protesters had claimed that Mr McCarron was being forced into the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

The protesters filmed Mr McCarron’s release from the hospital.

In the video which was put up on social media, doctors are heard pleading with Mr McCarron to remain in hospital.

However, the protesters tell Mr McCarron that he will die if he remains in the hospital.

Mr McCarron was released but was rushed back into hospital two days later on Thursday last after having severe breathing difficulties.

He was initially put on a ventilator and had been showing signs of improvement.

However, his condition deteriorated in recent days and he passed away yesterday.

He will be buried tomorrow following mass at St Crona’s Church in Dungloe at noon.

He will be laid to rest in Maghery cemetery.

His family including his wife Una have asked people wishing to sympathise with the family not to call to the family home because of Covid fears.

A notice on his obituary states “Due to the ongoing pandemic, the house is private please.”

Meanwhile, former Justice Minister Alan Shatter has called for a Garda investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr McCarron’s death.

He tweeted “My condolences to the family of Joe McCarron who died yesterday in Letterkenny Hospital.

“The Gardai should clarify whether his being wrongly encouraged by third parties, contrary to medical advice, to leave the hospital earlier this month is the subject of a Garda investigation.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of messages of sympathy have poured in for the late Mr McCarron on social media following his death.