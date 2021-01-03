Family appeal for review into disappearance of teenager Amy in Spain

The heartbroken aunt of missing teen Amy Fitzpatrick marked the 13th anniversary of her disappearance by calling on the Government to initiate a cold case review.

In 2008, Amy (15) left a friend's house at 10pm on New Year's Eve on the Mijas Costa in Malaga, Spain, to walk home. But somewhere along the route she vanished without a trace.

"For me, it's hard to know whether 13 years feels like a long time because it's ongoing until she is found. At the end of the day, people have information about what happened to Amy. It doesn't matter how much time has passed, these people need to come forward now," Christine Kenny told the Sunday Independent.

Ms Kenny, who is the sister of Amy's father Christopher, said the family do not hold out hope that she is still alive.

"We don't think she's alive. Because if she was, she would have been on to her father. My brother wants and needs to know where his daughter is," she added.

Amy lived in Spain with her mother Audrey, her mother's partner Dave Mahon and her younger brother Dean. Audrey had left their home in Clarehall, Dublin, to move to Spain to be with Mahon, who was then a well-off estate agent on the Costa del Sol. Audrey and Christopher's children, Amy and Dean, moved with their mother. They had what Dave Mahon later described as "a great life in Spain, with eight or nine houses and bars".

In the aftermath of her disappearance, Amy's lifestyle in Spain - the late hours she kept, her school attendance - came under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the divisions between her already estranged parents worsened - it was several days before her father learned of his daughter's disappearance, which he became aware of through social media.

Things took an even more tragic turn between the families in 2013, when Mahon stabbed 23-year-old Dean to death following a row over a bicycle. Three years later he received a seven-year sentence for manslaughter. He is due for prison release towards the end of 2021.

Amy's father and aunt continue to campaign to find out what happened to her. Ms Kenny is critical of the Government's response to the 15-year-old's disappearance.

"We have had numerous protests outside the Dáil and handed in petitions to the Government. This was an Irish child who went missing overseas, but the Government did nothing," she explained.

Ms Kenny praised gardaí at Coolock, who have investigated the case. "The gardaí were great. They did go over to Spain three years ago. I'm now calling on the Government to initiate a cold case review. Surely a fresh set of eyes could help us get to the truth once and for all. I don't think the Spanish did a thorough job."

Ms Kenny pointed to a letter sent to the Irish authorities by the mother of a friend of Amy's predicting she would disappear as evidence that the Government failed the 15-year-old. The letter appealing for help for the teen was sent in 2005, nearly three years before Amy vanished from her home in Spain.

The letter was sent to the Irish embassy in Madrid and claims the teen wanted to move back to Ireland. It read: "It is probable she will disappear. Amy is scared for her safety." The letter also detailed how unhappy the 15-year-old was living in Spain.

"That letter was sent and not acted upon by the Irish government. It is now time for them to finally do something... We would like to go to Spain again to continue the campaign and search, but we can't at the moment because of Covid. We just hope and pray she will be found and brought back to Ireland so she can be properly laid to rest. We want closure, after 13 years," her aunt continued.

The death of Dean in 2013 at the hands of Dave Mahon has been another blow for the family and the children's father Christopher in particular. Ms Kenny remembers fondly the last time she saw her nephew, just the day before his death. She took him out and bought him a new tracksuit and pair of runners and is grateful now for this memory.

"Dean was a lovely young lad, he had been through a very difficult time since his sister disappeared. He now has a beautiful son who just made his holy communion. He is the image of Dean and he is now the apple of Christopher's eye as his own two children are gone. In relation to Amy, we would just ask for the people who know something to please now come forward and help end this family's pain," added Ms Kenny.