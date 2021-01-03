| -0.2°C Dublin

Family appeal for review into disappearance of teenager Amy in Spain

CALL FOR ACTION: Christine Kenny, aunt of Amy Fitzpatrick (15), who went missing in Spain on New Year&rsquo;s Eve 2008. She has not been seen since. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Ali Bracken

The heartbroken aunt of missing teen Amy Fitzpatrick marked the 13th anniversary of her disappearance by calling on the Government to initiate a cold case review.

In 2008, Amy (15) left a friend's house at 10pm on New Year's Eve on the Mijas Costa in Malaga, Spain, to walk home. But somewhere along the route she vanished without a trace.

"For me, it's hard to know whether 13 years feels like a long time because it's ongoing until she is found. At the end of the day, people have information about what happened to Amy. It doesn't matter how much time has passed, these people need to come forward now," Christine Kenny told the Sunday Independent.

