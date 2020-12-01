Families urged to cut social life for time with relatives

People have been warned they need to sacrifice socialising with friends if they want to meet up with older relatives over Christmas or there could be another surge in Covid-19 cases.

They cannot afford to keep company with people from other households in pubs and restaurants otherwise they risk picking up the virus and passing it on to vulnerable relations who are part of their Christmas gathering.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan cautioned Ireland could find itself in serious difficulty if people “let go” as the country begins the phased exit from lockdown today.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: ”If you are planning on meeting elderly relatives or people from different households now is not the time to be socialising with friends.

“If we have significant levels of intergenerational mixing in the Christmas and New Year period and if that comes on the back of weeks of socialising now we will end up with significant issues with case numbers and the trajectory of the disease,” he added.

Dr Holohan admitted it will be a “challenge” to stop the further spread of infection if festive socialising increases and each person does not accept their “individual responsibility.”

Christmas parties should “not be happening”, he said .

Alcohol

Cases will rise if there is more entertaining among friends and people don’t do everything to drive down their contacts.

Alcohol is at the heart of a lot of scenes where they virus was passed on and it is a “very significant common factor” in transmission. He also appealed to people to stay away from crowds in shops and said nobody is “compelled” to get into these situations whether on retail or on a bus.

However, he praised shop managements for the way they have shown commitment to providing a safe environment for staff and customers.

For the first time both Dr Holohan and Dr Glynn wore face masks entering and leaving the media room in the Department of Health for the evening briefing.

Dr Holohan was speaking as another Covid-related death was announced bringing the toll to 119 compared to 37 in September.

There were 306 new cases yesterday although at this point it was hoped they would be 50-100.

Yesterday’s cases include 108 in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork.The remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

The number of patients with Covid in hospital is steady – 244 were in wards yesterday, including 31 in intensive care.

Ireland is among the best performers in Europe during this second winter wave of the virus and the 14-day incidence rate is now down to 89.2 per 100,000, compared to over 300 per 100,000 in October.

Deaths

The European average for deaths is 40 a day but in Ireland it is as low as six. If restrictions were not imposed here when they were there would be many more cases and hospitalisations.

It comes as HSE public health doctors, who are key to managing the Covid-19 pandemic, yesterday warned they will engage in three days of strike action if their long-running campaign for consultant status and increased pay is not addressed.

The doctors who are members of the Irish Medical Organisation said they will strike on Thursday, January 14.

Two further strikes will follow on Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22 .

