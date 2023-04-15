Families rush to book summer holiday despite costs rising by as much as 70pc

Holidaymakers are spending up to 30pc more for breaks in the sun this summer amid surging demand for hotspots across Europe.

Inflation, fuel costs for airlines and ferry firms, rising food prices, wage increases and even reduced capacity have created a price storm.

But overall demand is only slightly down on pre-pandemic levels as airlines and travel firms expect a bumper year.

Holidaymakers have already been warned not to expect last-minute bargains as bookings for popular destinations soar across Europe.

Some in-demand holiday packages have soared by almost 25pc in price since 2020/21. And luxury holidays have risen by up to 35pc, with currency factors also playing a role.

Global tech payments firm, Wise, said its research found that 74pc of Irish consumers admitted they expect to pay more for their 2023 holiday than initially planned.

Most Irish families expect to spend €2,800 for their summer break but some (34pc) admitted they may now opt for a cheaper destination.

Meanwhile the consumer magazine Which? noted price hikes across the UK and Irish market varying between 19pc and 30pc.

Package holidays to Greece and Italy were found to have the greatest level of price increases between 2022 and this year.

Air fares were largely blamed for the hikes with some flight costs to Greece – given its distance from Ireland and aviation fuel requirements – up by almost 70pc. Spain and Portugal have shown the lowest rate of price increases but are still up by 15pc to 20pc compared to last year.

Irish holidaymakers are worth €8bn to the global travel trade – with 9.4 million outbound trips taken from Ireland in 2019.

Flights are more expensive because of the high price of oil and it has been clear to everybody that [this] will be reflected in higher ticket prices

Spain, France and Italy remain the top destinations of choice.

Willie Walsh, the former chief executive of airline group IAG and the current head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said the pressure on oil prices and the knock-on impact on aviation fuel fees inevitably hit flight costs.

“Flights are more expensive because of the high price of oil and it has been clear to everybody that [this] will be reflected in higher ticket prices,” he said.

“Flying will be more expensive for consumers, without doubt. Oil is the single biggest element of an airline’s cost base. It is inevitable that ultimately the higher oil prices will be passed through to consumers.”

Irish travel agents confirmed the surge in early bookings as holidaymakers desperately search for bargains and value for money in their favourite destinations, with some travellers having booked for summer 2023 as early as last September.

Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) president Paul Hackett said it was clear that thousands of Irish holidaymakers had wanted to book by the end of January to secure the best options and prices.

And the head of Europe’s largest travel firm, TUI boss Sebastian Ebel, said the 2023 season will witness significant growth.

“Summer 2022 was very encouraging. Even though the restrictions were lifted late, our bookings were at a good 90pc of the 2019 level, so almost the volume we had before the pandemic, while our average earnings were significantly higher,” he said.

Mr Ebel said traditional holiday destinations such as Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands as well as the Greek islands were again proving popular. “Travelling means a lot to people,” he said.

Cruise holidays have shown a dramatic recovery with the number of liners due to berth in Irish ports this summer set to increase by over 20pc.

Long-haul flights and holidays have also enjoyed a recovery, although the sector still remains slightly down on pre-pandemic operations.

Prices have increased significantly because of the exposure of long-haul travel to fuel prices.