Families of teens burned by acid furious as attackers avoid justice

Despite a promise from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that those responsible "would face the full rigours of the law", the DPP has decided two involved will receive juvenile cautions.

The country reacted in horror last April when Tega Agberhiere (17), Padraig Sullivan (19) and Oísin Daly (19) were attacked by a gang in the Earlscourt housing estate, in Waterford. Four teenagers were later arrested.

Tega, a youth player for Waterford FC, suffered life-changing injuries to his face and body.

His eyesight was also severely damaged in the incident, described by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan as "totally unacceptable in any civilised society".

Padraig and Oísin have also been left scarred for life.

Yesterday their parents spoke of their horror at the DPP's decision.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ, Oísin's father, Martin Killilea, said he was assured by comments made by Mr Flanagan and the Taoiseach that his son would get justice. "Eight months later, I get a phone call from a local garda saying no prosecution... this is why I'm going public, this is madness," he said.

"[Oísin] has got really bad scarring over his back. It was sheer luck it wasn't his face. This stuff burnt through the jacket and T-shirt he was wearing.

"We're talking about someone who purposely got hold of a bottle of acid and threw it in someone's face. Three people have been scarred for life, physically and emotionally.

"The Taoiseach and the Justice Minister were very quick to comment when it happened. Charlie Flanagan rang Oísin personally to tell him justice will be served quickly. But there's no word from him now - it's just madness.

"I'm not going to give up, if I've to go fight for them, I'll fight for them... it's not over for me anyway, definitely not."

Shirley Sullivan, mother of Padraig, a talented hurler who suffered burns on his legs, thighs and feet, described her son spending 24 hours in the shower after the attack.

"He had three skin grafts. It's been a hard year for Padraig and the boys, and now two weeks before Christmas," she said.

"I'm worried that this sends out the wrong signal to children, do this and this will happen - it's not right."

Tega's mother, Christie Agberhiere, said her entire family's life had changed forever. "His life has been destroyed. This is for a lifetime, for him and for me, and the rest of the family," she said.

"My heart is broken. I am highly, highly disappointed and I am angry. It's unbelievable.

"For what they did, and what I went through, what my family went through, what we are still going through, what my young man went through - in between hospital and hospital.

"They can't close the shutter with this, no. It's not good for the young man.

"I will fight, the whole of my family will fight it - I will."

