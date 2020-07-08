Families of slain gardaí commemorate lost loved ones

Anne Byrne and Frances Morley stood silently together at the spot where their lives became forever entwined.

The two women have forged a long and lasting friendship after suffering the cruellest of tragedies.

On July 7, 1980, at 2.20pm, at the small rural crossroads of Shannon's Cross, Loughglinn, Co Roscommon, their husbands - Garda Henry Byrne (29) and Detective John Morley (37) - died in the line of duty.

The heroic young fathers were shot and killed while pursuing a ruthless criminal gang of three raiders, operating under the guise of republicanism, who robbed IR£41,000 (€204,972, adjusted for inflation) from the nearby Bank of Ireland in Ballaghaderreen.

The raiders' car collided with the Garda patrol car and they then opened fire on the gardaí, killing Garda Byrne.

Having pursued the raiders, Det-Gda Morley was shot dead a short distance away.

Four decades on, the loss of the two officers from Knock, Co Mayo is still felt, but they are remembered with love and immeasurable pride by their families, community and colleagues.

The tragedy and inexplicable nature of their deaths were brought into sharp focus once again on June 17, with the death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea.

Yesterday Det-Gda Horkan's dad Marty and his brothers joined in solidarity with the Byrne and Morley families at a wreath-laying ceremony in Loughglynn, Co Roscommon,, to mark the 40th anniversary of their untimely deaths.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris paid tribute to the courage and bravery of the three officers.

"Keeping people safe is what gardaí do every day of the week. But there are times when they put themselves at extraordinary risk in the exercise of their duty," he said.

"They do so knowing what it means for them, their family, their friends and colleagues. And that is the definition of courage.

"Colm, Henry and John were the epitome of what it means to be a member of An Garda Síochána - community-focused, honourable and brave."

Paul Byrne, who was aged five when he lost his dad Henry, paid tribute to his mother Anne, who in the face of unimaginable grief raised him and his siblings, Henry and Aisling, to live without resentment.

"You raised us with no animosity or bitterness. You are the most kind, considerate, loving person and we are blessed to have you as our mother. Thank you and we love you," he said.

Addressing Det-Gda Horkan's family, Mr Byrne offered his deepest sympathy.

"No words from me can ever lessen the grief and loss that you are all going through. An event like today shows that Colm, John and dad's memory will never be forgotten."

Irish Independent