The families of Pfizer staff in Ireland will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine over the coming months.

The vaccines are separate to supplies which are provided to the HSE for the general population.

The drug manufacturer is currently planning this phase of the programme for staff and families.

It will work in keeping with the priority groups in the national vaccination list.

Read More

A spokeswoman said it will start with immediate family/household members over age 60 initially from the middle of next month onwards.

It will then progress to include other age categories at a later stage.

The spokeswoman emphasised that "this will be run independently by Pfizer and the vaccine doses used in this programme are separate to the supply provided to the government. All costs associated with it are covered by the company."

Up to the end of March Pfizer had supplied most vaccines here with 737,100 doses.

It is quadrupling that number in the second quarter.

Last week it announced that it will be providing an additional 545,000 doses over April, May and June.

It has been the most consistent in its deliveries here.

It is currently being administered to the over 70s .

It will also be the main vaccine given to people under 60.

The company employs around 4,000 staff in Ireland in Cork, Dublin and Kildare.

Read More

Online Editors