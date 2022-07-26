Families hosting Ukrainian’s fleeing war can now apply for €400 monthly payment

Ukrainian refugees wait for transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland earlier this year.

The first €400 monthly payments are underway for hosts accommodating Ukraine refugees.

The system is now open for applications, with first payment to be paid on Tuesday 9 August.

Payments may be backdated to the beginning of March, or whenever accommodation was first provided after the February 24 invasion.

People can sign up for ‘Accommodation Recognition Payment’ from today, in light of the extra costs caused to households by hosting persons claiming Temporary Protection after fleeing the conflict.

The payment will be go out on the second Tuesday of each month. The first payment on August 9 will included any arrears due.

To qualify a host must:

be aged 18 and provide (or have provided) accommodation to a Ukrainian refugee.

have provided the accommodation in Ireland, and have a valid Eircode

be the owner (or tenant) of the accommodation; or have the consent of any other owners or tenants

have accommodation meeting minimum standards

commit to offering this accommodation for a minimum period of 6 months

There must be at least one person hosted on the last day of every month for which a payment is due.

But you do not have to be Garda vetted to apply for the payment, because of delays and backlogs in obtaining such clearance.

The vast majority of providers will have signed up through the Irish Red Cross, but it is not necessary to have gone by this, or any, route.

Once the conditions are satisfied, payment will be made – although there may be later verification checks or even a site visit.

This payment is not payable if there is a rental agreement with the person being hosted.

However, the payment is not affected if they contribute towards ordinary household costs such as utilities or food.

Payment of the ‘recognition’ is being administered by the Department of Social Protection, but on behalf of the Department of Children and Integration, which handles refugee arrivals.

Roderic O’Gorman, Minister at the latter, said: “A warm welcome has been extended by the Irish public to those in need of shelter and safety since the start of the Ukrainian crisis and the arrival in Ireland of those fleeing war.

“Offers of accommodation from the general public are appreciated and they greatly assist with the challenge of sourcing suitable accommodation for some 40,000 people who have arrived here now.”

Recognising their contribution, the Government agreed in May to introduce a monthly payment of €400 for hosts – following Dáil agitation by TDs such as Louth Independent Peter Fitzpatrick.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the Government was “recognising the contribution of those who opened their homes.

“I am happy to say that this scheme is now open, Hosts can make their application from today (Tuesday 26 July) on MyWelfare.ie.”