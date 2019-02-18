Two Irishmen who have been missing in the UK for more than a fortnight had gone over to Birmingham to do some business, according to friends.

Families frantic over men who vanished after heading to UK on 'a bit of business'

Noel Leeson (34) and Anthony Keegan (47) are believed to have travelled by ferry from Dublin to Holyhead in a black Audi A3 that Mr Leeson had bought only days earlier.

From there, it is thought they drove to Birmingham, where they had arranged to meet with someone.

Both men are from the Russell Square area of Tallaght in Dublin and their families are now deeply concerned for their welfare.

Gardaí have been liaising with their police counterparts in the UK to try to trace the men, but so far the authorities have turned up no leads.

"I last heard from them on January 27, when Noel said they got to where they were going. It was between 12 and 1am and they said they'd got there," said Mags Murphy, the mother of Mr Leeson's two children.

"He had rung me before they went. He wouldn't tell me where exactly they were going but said it was a bit of business and they'd be fine. We haven't heard from them in two weeks. I'm worried about them and trying to be positive for the kids.

"Our 14-year-old knows about it, but the six-year-old is too young," she said.

Worrying

"Noel is always good at keeping in touch, to say goodnight to the kids and things, so it is worrying that they haven't been in touch and we can't get in touch with them."

Photographs and identifying details of both men were circulated by gardaí at the weekend.

Noel Leeson is 5ft, 9ins tall and of slim build, with short brown hair.

He has blue eyes, usually has stubble or a beard and speaks with a Dublin accent. He has a distinctive scar on his neck.

Anthony Keegan is about 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. He has brown eyes, usually has stubble or a beard and also speaks with a Dublin accent.

Anthony Keegan has a number of distinctive ink dots on his knuckles.

When last seen, he was wearing a brown leather jacket, navy jeans and black shoes.

Anybody who has any information in relation to the whereabouts of either man is asked to contact gardaí at Tallaght garda station on 01-666 6000.

