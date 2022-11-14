Families face frantic scramble to get top toys this Christmas as global supply issues drag on

A selection of the most sought-after toys in Ireland this Christmas

Lego is expected to be a big seller once again. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Families face a frantic scramble for the top Christmas toys this festive season.

Global supply chain issues could cause problems, including the latest Covid-19 lockdowns in China and a worldwide shortage of computer processor chips.

Irish toy retailers also warned that Christmas 2022 will prove radically different from last year, when more festive purchases were made in September and October.

This year, due to cost-of-living issues, most families are stalling until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to try to avail of the best sales and discounts to ensure maximum value for their money.

Over 40pc of Irish annual toy sales are traditionally recorded in the eight weeks before Christmas.

Demand for one of Ireland’s best-selling high-end toys – Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) console – has reached such a peak that many major retailers are sold out of the console and are awaiting restocking shipments in late November and early December.

So frantic is demand for PS5s that some are being offered on reseller sites for more than €100 above their original retail price.

Ireland’s largest toy retailer, Smyths, is now awaiting major deliveries of PS5 consoles.

The PS5 is currently listed as out of stock in all 21 of Smyths’ nationwide stores – despite the fact it was launched in November 2020. The retailer indicated it hopes to have the item back in stock following a resupply before Christmas.

Sony recently warned consumers and developers that the PS5 may not be in readily available supply well into 2023 because of parts supply and logistics issues.

China’s latest Covid-19 lockdowns are also expected to hit smartphone supplies, including Apple’s iPhone 14.

Leading toy retailer, Daithí O’Connor of World of Wonder, said it is set to be a frantic seven-week festive shopping season for a number of reasons.

“There are obviously issues with PlayStation 5 availability but my understanding is that supplies will hit the Irish market before Christmas,” he said.

“I also don’t think the lockdown issues in China will significantly impact the availability of toys for the Christmas market. If we placed a toy stock order last year we would have been waiting five or six weeks for a delivery. This year, if we place an order we have delivery within a week or, at the very most, 10 days.

“That said, some of the best-selling toys may be in short supply simply because of high demand amongst Irish shoppers.”

Mr O’Connor – who operates seven World of Wonder toy outlets in Munster and Connacht – said he expects it to be a frantic run-up to Christmas for toy retailers.

“For many families, price will absolutely be the king this year. Many people have decided to wait to see if they can get value with sales, promotions and discounts.”

However, he warned that 11th-hour shoppers run the risk of disappointment with some items selling out.

“Lego has really been an incredible success story over recent years – it appeals to both boys and girls and it ranges from basic sets right up to special-edition sets with clever marketing link-ups with Harry Potter, Disney and Marvel,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said some special-edition branded Lego sets will sell out well before Christmas. He expects the best-selling toys this Christmas to be Lego sets, Squishy soft toys, Barbie, as well as arts and craft sets, board games and jigsaws.

“The major legacy of the Covid-19 lockdowns is that families rediscovered their love of board games, jigsaws, as well as arts and craft sets. They are proving a big seller again this Christmas,” he said.

UK toy store giant, Hamleys has just published its assessment of what are expected to be the 10 best-selling toys for Christmas including: Roller Disco Peppa, Play-Doh Truck, Buzz Lightyear jet-pack, Barbie Cutie, Bear in a Hoodie, Tick Tock Brick Knock, Jumping Sumo, One Trick Pony, CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Doll and X-Shot Skins Last Stand.

Lego said it expects its best-sellers this year to include sets such as Harry Potter, Diagon Alley and James Bond Aston Martin DB5.