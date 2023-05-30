Familicide report, ban on selling vapes to children, and ‘intensive’ housing sites for Cabinet today

The familicide report was submitted to Justice Minister Helen McEntee in the summer of 2021. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A long-awaited report on familicide, which involves cases of murder-suicide where one person kills multiple close family members, will finally be published almost four years after it was first ordered.

The review on familicide and domestic homicide examines the experiences of families and the supports they have received since 2000.

The report is also expected to examine international best practice for domestic homicide reviews.

The Government first tasked child advocate Norah Gibbons with compiling the report in 2019.

Ms Gibbons died in 2020 and senior counsel Maura Butler took over the review, which was initially expected by March 2021.

It was finally submitted to Justice Minister Helen McEntee in the summer of 2021.

It will be brought to Cabinet and published today after it is given to families.

Ban on sale of vapes to children

The sale of vapes to children will be banned by mid-July under new laws to be signed off by Cabinet.

The new laws from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will also restrict the type of shops that can sell vapes, as well as curbing how they can be advertised around schools and other venues attended by children and young adults.

Vapes will no longer be sold in vending machines and temporary premises. Advertisement of vapes near schools and on public transport will also no longer be allowed.

The new rules will have to be signed into law by President Michael D Higgins. This is expected to happen before the Dáil rises on July 13.

There is currently no mandatory age restriction on the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes and Minister Donnelly is concerned vaping leads to smoking.

There are up to 16,000 different flavours of vapes, such as bubblegum and gummy bears, according to the World Health Organisation.

The sale of e-cigarettes to adolescents is already banned in a number of European countries as there is evidence that adolescent nicotine exposure can have long-term consequences for brain development.

Recent surveys of Irish school-aged children showed that at least 9pc of over-12s had vaped in the previous month.

The UK is also planning a crackdown, including stopping retailers exploiting a loophole which allows them to hand out free vape samples to children.

Places in Dublin suitable for home building

The Departments of Housing and Transport have identified 14 locations in Dublin that are suitable for building homes and other “intensive mixed-use development”.

They are: Adamstown; Ballymun; Barnhill/Kellystown; Cherrywood; Clonburris; North Fringe; Poolbeg West; Sandyford; Tallaght; Broombridge; City Edge; Dunsink; Jamestown and Charlestown; and Lissenhall.

The Dublin Transport Orientated Development study, brought to Cabinet by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, outlines the areas that are located close to existing or proposed high-capacity public transport, such as the Dart, MetroLink, Luas and BusConnects.

Irish Embassy and state agencies to move in together in London

The Irish Embassy and other Irish agencies in London will come together for the first time under one roof in a brand new “Ireland House”.

The Embassy of Ireland and three state agencies – Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland – will be located on a single site in central London.

The plans for the initiative will be brought to Cabinet by Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin.

It is not clear how much the new Ireland House will cost, although the lease for the new site will be signed following “due diligence” under the Public Spending Code, “with regular updates on the process”, said a Government source.

A “viable” option for the office has been found in central London by the programme oversight board, which began looking in 2019.

An oversight committee will now be set up and will involve key Ireland House senior stakeholders. This will include the three state agency CEOs, and it will be chaired by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

There are already 21 Ireland House offices globally, so this will the 22nd.

Meanwhile, the new ambassadors for Bulgaria and Israel will also be signed off by senior ministers today.