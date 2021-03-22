There has been one further death due to Covid-19 and 520 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This brings the total number of people who have died with the virus to 4,588 while the case count within the State has risen to 231,119.

There are 359 people in hospital with Covid-19 today, of which 81 are in intensive care.

Half of outbreaks are now in private houses with workplaces now accounting for roughly one in 10 outbreaks of the virus.

Schools are now accounting for 5pc of all outbreaks with childcare settings accounting for another 5pc of new outbreaks.

There have been 242 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 36 in Meath, 30 in Offaly, 29 in Kildare, 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 158 cases are spread across 20 other counties. Leitrim recorded no new cases in the last period of reporting.

Of the cases notified today; 258 are men and 262 are women; 79pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 28.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now at 157.1.

Over 668,000 vaccine doses have been administered as of Friday, March 19, according to latest HSE data, with 487,466 first doses and 181,063 second doses given.

This equates to almost one in ten people in Ireland having received at least one vaccine dose.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the return of visitation to nursing homes “is a very welcome development”.

Dr Glynn said that Ireland should be able to look forward to a “good summer premised on outdoor activities” and said that it is “false hope” if anyone says that we “can all just return to normal on July 1. That would be false hope and no one is saying that," he said.

He said he is hopeful that the target of 80pc of adults having received one dose at least by June will still be met.

“I would hope that we will have a summer like last Summer with lots of society open and lots of sectors open, with people having a largely normal day-to-day life. That is contingent on what happens over the next couple of months”.

If case numbers go down and the vaccination programme remains on track, Ireland will hopefully be in a “much, much brighter place” in the summer months, the Deputy CMO said.

“As we begin to experience the benefits of vaccination, it is a reminder of what we are collectively working towards, a vaccination rollout that, along with our other protective measures, will end this pandemic.

“People have worked exceptionally hard over the past three months to reduce transmission in our communities. We have shown time and again that we can act collectively to protect one another. Please keep this going over the coming weeks.”

Up to 35pc of contacts within a household will become infected when the virus gets into a house, with Prof Nolan saying, “when the infection gets into a household, the attack rates are very high”.

There has been a significant decrease in the incidence of the disease in people ages 19-24 but an increase in those aged 0-4, Philip Nolan said.

“We do know where the majority of transmission is occurring,” Prof Nolan said, adding that 60pc of new cases are confirmed close contacts of positive cases.

Stalled progression

“We are dealing with a new virus versus 2020, that is for sure. And we have been dealing with significant levels of the virus in this country for some time this year,” Dr Ronan Glynn said on the issue of stalled progression.

“While we have case levels as high as we do now, this concept of ‘seek and destroy’ which we would all aspire to, is not realistic when you have 500 or 600 or 800 cases per day.

“You won’t find a country in Europe that is seeking and destroying cases when there is an incidence near 160 cases per 100,000 people,” Dr Glynn said.

There have been 26 cases of the variant first discovered in South Africa confirmed to date in Ireland but Dr Cillian de Gascun of Nphet has said that while people are concerned with the emergence of new variants, some people have forgotten about the significance of the impact of the UK variant, which is now responsible for over 90pc of cases in Ireland.

This variant is now seeing many European countries experiencing surges as it becomes the dominant strain.

“We were hit quite early and frequently with B117 and we saw what happened throughout the course of January. It’s important to highlight that other countries are now hitting the thresholds we have already seen.

“It’s important to let people know how well they have done to bring down the incidence of disease in the country despite a virus that is between 40 and 70pc more transmissible than it was last year,” Dr de Gascun said.

Incidence is relatively stable among adults over 24 excluding the over 85 age group as the impact of the vaccine is seeing incidence tumble in the oldest group.

Only Spain, Portugal and the UK have an incidence lower than Ireland in the continent of Europe, when measured by an international review in the last number of days. Only Denmark and the UK have fewer people per million in hospital according to the review, Dr Máirín Ryan, Deputy CEO of HIQA and Director of Health Technology Assessment, said.

Health officials have warned that Ireland is in danger of facing another wave of Covid-19 cases.

The HSE’s lead for infection control, Professor Martin Cormican, described case numbers as “stuck” and possibly rising, while HSE Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry has described the situation as “disheartening”.

Mr Cormican described the increase in case numbers as disappointing and urged the public to continue in their social distancing efforts because the more people come together the more the virus spreads.

Professor Philip Nolan said there is concern that the number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions are plateauing and that, “at best over the last 10-14 days these have been static”.

There has been a slight uptick in the five-day moving average of cases in the last week, Prof Nolan said.

There was a 9pc increase in the week-on-week number of cases reported last week, Prof Nolan, said which is of “concern” and will require “close monitoring”.

