False documents have become a vital currency for major crime gangs

Forged passports, driving licences and national ID cards are vital currency in the operation of multi-million-euro illegal immigration and people trafficking rackets.

The latest arrests are the culmination of several months of work by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) in co-operation with police forces across the EU and the USA.

Gardaí have revealed that the investigation centres on a pan-European crime group led by Georgian nationals, which has been using Ireland as a base for the large-scale production of documents which were being sent by courier and post to non-EU nationals in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Finland and Iceland.

The multi-jurisdictional investigation, codenamed Operation Mombasa, began a year ago, when authorities in Iceland and Spain discovered that a number of Georgian nationals who had been arrested for criminal offences were in possession of false documentation sourced from Ireland.

