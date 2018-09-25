'False claims and innuendo' - Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary criticises unauthorised biography

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has criticised broadcaster Matt Cooper for writing “false claims and innuendo” in a new unauthorised biography.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said “I politely declined Matt Cooper’s request that I cooperate with a Biography he was proposing to write some time ago.

"I explained that I don’t like personal publicity and for the sake of my family, I asked him not to proceed with any such book.

"While we live in a country which supports the freedom of the press, I was disappointed to learn over the weekend that other people who I know and admire, are being subjected to false claims and innuendo in this book. In order to defend their good name and reputation, I wish to state for the record:

Matt Cooper. Photo: Collins

"Neither Michael Cawley nor Howard Millar were “ushered out” of Ryanair when they decided to step down in March and December 2014 respectively.

"In both cases, the Board and I tried to persuade them to remain working in Ryanair, and they were offered Share Options to incentivise them to do so. Both freely chose to pursue other career goals, but such was Ryanair’s regard for Michael and Howard that they were invited to join the Board of Ryanair as Non-Executive Directors some 6 months (of garden leave) after each had retired from full time Executive roles."

He also said he didn't try to get International Airlines Group head Willie Walsh to join Ryanair.

"Willie Walsh the CEO of IAG has not been “sounded out” to join Ryanair. I meet Willie, and the CEOs of Europe’s other leading airlines, on average once or twice a year to advance the Airlines 4 Europe (A4E) agenda.

"I have long been an admirer of Willie Walsh, but have frequently explained that when I eventually step down from Ryanair, I expect the Board will make a decision on my replacement, choosing from a number of excellent internal candidates, while also advertising externally, so that they can select the best candidate to replace me to lead Ryanair.

"I sincerely regret any hurt or damage that may have been caused to Michael Cawley, Howard Millar, and Willie Walsh by these false and inaccurate claims which appear to have originated from this unauthorised and sadly unsubstantiated book”.

Mr Cooper said that he doesn't feel the criticism is "fair" as he doesn't think Michael O'Leary would even have had a chance to read the book yet.

He said: "The book is an unauthorised biography and is neither a PR job for Ryanair nor is it hostile to Ryanair or Michael O'Leary.

"As the book is only in bookshops today I do not believe that Mr O'Leary has had a chance to read it and when he does so, I believe he will find that it is fair and accurate, even if he might not like to agree with some or much of it.

"I would not judge a flight merely on the quality of the take-off before it has landed safely.

"He should judge the book on reading it cover to cover."

Publisher Penguin Random House also took to Twitter to defend the new biography.

They said in a statement: "Matt Cooper has written an enthralling book about one of Ireland's most high profile businessmen, Michael O'Leary.

"He is a reputable journalist who has written several acclaimed books on Irish public life and significant public figures, which is his right.

"As publishers we stand over Matt's work in 'Michael O'Leary: Turbulent Times for the Man Who Made Ryanair' and we are fully supportive of the book and its contents."

The book entitled ‘Michael O’Leary’ is due to be published on Thursday.

Online Editors