Treacherous conditions have been reported on several roads this evening as a Status Orange snow and ice warning is in place for part of the country.

Fallen trees and impassable roads around the country as weather creates treacherous conditions for motorists

In Wicklow gardaí report that the Sally Gap remains impassable due to snow and icy conditions.

Gardaí are also urging caution on secondary routes across Monaghan, as conditions remain slippery due to snow and ice, according to the AA. Conditions in Donegal are described as treacherous due to the sleet and snow.

Motorists have been advised to take extreme care on the Letterkenny ro Ramelton Road while they have been asked to avoid the N13 Ballybofey to Letterkenny Road at Lurgybrack. In Meath the road conditions remain slushy in the Kells area.

Gardai in Cork have dealt with a fallen tree from the N71 Bandon Road northbound. There has also been a two-vehicle crash on the R611 in Carrigaline at the Shannonpark roundabout.

A fallen tree has also been reported on the R498, the Thurles/Borrisoleigh Road in Tipperary. This evening, Met Eireann said that many areas can expect wintry showers tonight, while Ulster can expect accumulations of snow.

They say temperatures will be between 0C and 4C overnight and frost and ice is to be expected by dawn.

Met Éireann also issued two new weather warnings with snow, ice and strong winds set to hit parts of the country.

A Status Orange weather warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal. The latest weather warning will be in effect until midday on Thursday.

The warning comes as an Atlantic depression is set to bring scattered snow showers to northern parts of the country. Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht and Leinster.

The alert will remain in place until 3am on Thursday. Wet&windy this eve. with the rain turning to snow&sleet over Ulst & parts of N Leins. Later at night the skies will clear but wintry showers will cont. to affect W coastal counties. W winds v. strong early tonight w/ some severe gusts. Lows 0 to 4 °C with frost&ice in places. pic.twitter.com/e5kRJjje2N — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2018 Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110 km/h, and high seas along Atlantic coasts have a risk of coastal flooding. Northern Ireland has borne the brunt of the worst conditions this week.

Read more: Storm Fionn aftermath: Thousands of people without power, snow and strong winds forecast The BBC are reporting that two schools, Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road and Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, will be closed tomorrow due to the conditions.

Online Editors