A bogus taxi was caught working out of Dublin Airport yesterday by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and An Garda Siochana.

'Fake' taxi seized after picking up passengers at Dublin Airport

The car had just picked up two passengers.

Gardai pulled over the vehicle as it was leaving the airport.

The vehicle was seized for ‘no insurance and other offences’, according to the @GardaTraffic Twitter account.

The driver is to face court following the incident.

Online Editors