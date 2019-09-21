Fake postal workers prey on elderly with banknotes 'inspection'

A gang claiming to be An Post employees are trying to dupe elderly people out of their money by demanding to inspect banknotes, gardaí said yesterday.

The gang are calling door to door in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, and asking elderly people to examine any euro notes at their property. Officers believe it is an attempt to steal the cash or to gain entry to the home for further opportunities to steal from the premises.

It is understood a number of elderly people have already been targeted in the scam.

A spokesman for local gardaí confirmed they are now hunting for the bogus callers. He said: "We have received reports of males calling to the homes of elderly people over the past number of days claiming to be working with An Post.

"These men then say that they are there to check any euro notes at the property. These men are targeting the elderly in the hope that they can intimidate and deceive them."

Gardaí have appealed to the elderly and to their neighbours to take precautions to stop them becoming victims.

"Please inform any elderly or vulnerable neighbours and friends," the spokesman said.

"Ensure that they have a chain lock fitted to their door, that they never answer the door to anyone that they do not know, that they have their eircode taped beside their phone in case they need to contact us to attend. Also tape the number for their local 24-hour Garda station beside their phone.

"All bogus callers should be reported to your local Garda station and if you do not know the number call Letterkenny Garda station (Divisional Headquarters) on 074-9167100."

