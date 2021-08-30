| 14°C Dublin

Fake insurance claims can be reported to new Garda unit

Charlie Weson

Insurance policyholders who suspect they are the victim of a fraudulent claim will be able to bypass their insurer and report their suspicions directly to the gardaí with the launch next month of a new centralised Garda unit to tackle bogus claims.

Insurance companies have long been accused of not doing enough to tackle fraud, and reported just 48 suspected bogus claims between them to the gardaí last year, down from 63 the previous year.

They are prepared to tolerate it as they often settle cases and pass on the cost to policyholders, campaigners claim.

