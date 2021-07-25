Fake bookings and staff shortages are among obstacles facing indoor hospitality sector 

Tomorrow will be D-Day for many restaurants and pubs in Ireland as they breathe a big sigh of relief and finally reopen their doors again.

Preparations are underway in venues across the country as publicans and restaurateurs gear up for indoor dining and hospitality and welcome the public back into their premises again.

Fáilte Ireland published its draft guidelines last Friday stating that tables can be 1m apart and accommodate a maximum of six people or 15 including children. No time limit will be in force but closing time for everyone is 11.30pm.

But according to Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), around 25pc of Irish businesses are opting for a ‘wait and see’ approach and deciding against reopening on July 26. They may decide that September is a better time-frame for them or they may only open four or five days a week instead of seven.

So what are the main issues facing those who are taking the plunge and re-opening tomorrow?

Staffing issues: Many proprietors are reporting huge problems trying to get a full complement of staff ahead of tomorrow’s reopening. Repeated layoffs during the various lockdowns and safety concerns among unvaccinated staff having to work in close proximity to members of the public have caused a major headache for business owners. Plus many foreign nationals who could have previously occupied those positions may have returned home. The number of jobs in the food preparation and service industry advertised on the Indeed Ireland website has risen 27pc above its peak levels recorded in May 2019. Adding to the issue is the new stipulation that every entrance to a venue must now be continuously staffed and not just the main passageway.

Checking proof of immunity via vaccination or a recovery cert: There are three ways of doing this. Upon entering the premises, customers can either present their EU Digital Covid Cert on their tracker app or the paper-based document which was posted out to them. They could also show their HSE vaccine card along with proof of identification such as a driving licence. Businesses will be able to check the validity of these certs by using the online QR scanner on the gov.ie website.

Contact tracing: Previously, just one number and phone number was taken per booking. But now every member of your party will have to provide individual phone numbers for contact-tracing purposes. The document containing these details, along with where the customer sat in the restaurant, will have to be kept for 28 days after the booking. Adrian Cummins of the RAI said the new guidelines were “very labour-intensive and onerous on businesses.”

The issue of no-shows and fake bookings from anti-vaxxers: Restaurants have had to ramp up their no-show policies in recent times as every cover is now crucial to their businesses staying afloat. Some venues have been forced to take deposits to secure the booking or enforce a nominal charge for no-shows. Mr Cummins said a number of venues are also reporting the issue of fake bookings from anti-vaxxers who are “using the hospitality industry as their lightning rod for their own campaign.” “What they are doing is making fake bookings in order to disrupt the industry,” he said. “People may book online and give false details. When they ring back their mobile number, it just rings out.” He said that hospitality owners have also reported an increase in online abuse ahead of reopening tomorrow as they’re businesses are being targeted by anti-establishment protestors. “They might get a trail of social media abuse targeted at them from anti-vaxxers which is totally unfair that they’re in the middle of all this,” he said. “They didn’t come up with these policies, this is the Government’s decision and these businesses find themselves in the middle of the cross-fire.”



