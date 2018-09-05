A poster put up for the abortion referendum remained on a pole in Dublin despite the required removal date three months ago.

Fake abortion referendum poster with picture of Taoiseach left up three months after vote

A source told Independent.ie that they spotted the poster on their way home from work on the Naas Road in Dublin at the start of August.

The poster displayed a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a graphic image of a fetus.

“I’ve been tweeting him for a month now, it’s ridiculous,” they said.

“It’s on a motor way and Luas line and it’s facing the opposite direction of both so you’d only see it if you were across the road walking and even then, it’s three lanes of traffic away.”

It is believed that the poster was gone by yesterday evening following a query by Independent.ie yesterday morning.

Fine Gael confirmed that the poster was not affiliated with the party.

“That is a fake poster and is similar to previous graphic posters targeting Fine Gael members during this year's referendum campaign,” a Fine Gael spokesperson told Independent.ie.

“It has nothing to do with Fine Gael. Local authorities deal with these littering offences.”

The rules for election posters are covered in section 19 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and the Electoral (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 2009.

They state that election posters can go up no sooner that 30 days before the referendum and must be removed within seven days of polling day.

As the referendum was on May 25, all posters had to be removed by June 1. Posters not removed by that date faced an on the spot litter fine of €150.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said : "Further to your email regarding the poster, I wish to inform you that this has been referred to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for their attention and removal. Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention."

Online Editors