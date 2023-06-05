Fairy tail ending: Male eagle released in 2008 fathers chicks with a new partner

White-tailed eagle chicks have been produced in the west of Ireland after a successful mating programme

A male eagle released in 2008 has bonded with a female released in 2020 and they have now produced two chicks together.

It marks a great success story for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) programme to reintroduce the white-tailed eagle to Ireland.

The male eagle had previously found a partner and produced chicks. But his previous partner succumbed to bird flu and this male had lived alone in east Clare for the past four years until he recently paired up with his new partner.

Eamonn Meskell, head of the NPWS White Tailed Eagle Reintroduction project, said: “We have been monitoring these eagles for many years and we feel very familiar with their history as part of the project. The male eagle has been single for four years since his previous partner died.

"Of course the fact that he has now found and bred with a new partner is significant to our project, but we’re also delighted to see this eagle that we know well make a new bond and start a new family.

“A story like this really brings our reintroduction programme to life, as it helps people to learn about eagle breeding behaviour and the fragility of our reintroduction efforts, all told through the story of a widowed eagle.

“For our project, the appearance of any new chick is a milestone and shows that the continuation of the project is proving successful.”

In addition, at another site in Co Clare, NPWS staff observed and tagged three chicks reared by one of the male eagle’s offspring from his previous partner in recent days.

This earlier offspring, a female eagle, has now reared 10 chicks which are spread around the island, some of whom themselves are forming pairs.

“It is also incredible that one of his offspring is now herself rearing three chicks. This is a very rare occurrence, as a very small minority of nest sites – in Ireland, Norway or anywhere else – have more than two chicks on nest.

“This is the second year that three chicks are on the nest at this particular nest site. This shows how suited Ireland and our lakes are from a habitat and feeding perspective for this reintroduction project,” said Mr Meskill.

The male eagle who has found a new partner was originally released in Killarney National Park in 2008 and set up territory with a female from that batch, eventually making a nest in the Lough Derg area.

In 2013, this pair nested successfully and fledged a pair of white-tailed eagle chicks, the first hatching and fledging of a white-tailed eagle chick in over 110 years in Ireland. The same pair successfully fledged chicks for the next four years until 2018, when the female of the pair died after contracting bird flu. The male held the same territory without any mate for the next four years.

In 2020, 16 white-tailed eagle chicks were collected from wild nests in Norway and sent to Ireland for the release programme that year, where a female chick from this group bonded with the widowed male.

They then set up a territory together, building a nest in February of this year on an island in Lough Derg, They mated and the female hatched one chick.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan said: “The successful hatching of these white-tailed eagle chicks symbolises the patience and careful planning of a long-term project such as the white-tailed eagle reintroduction project.

“It gives us great hope and encouragement for the project, which we always knew would take time and perseverance.

“As this story shows, reintroduction of the white-tailed eagle hasn’t always been straightforward with factors such as avian flu and, in the past, illegal poisoning scuppering efforts. The current phase of the release programme aims to ensure the population is robust enough to give this once-extinct species the best possible chance of long-term success in Ireland.

“The news from Clare today of five chicks born to eagles from both phases of the reintroduction programme – and indeed to their offspring – shows why our continued efforts, perseverance and hope can lead not just to lovely stories such as this, but to hope and good news for nature.”

In 2020, the National Parks and Wildlife Service began a second-phase reintroduction project to bolster the existing eagle population in Ireland.

The original programme (2007-2011) involved releasing 100 young white-tailed eagles in Killarney National Park. The eagles dispersed widely throughout Ireland.

By July 2020, a small breeding population of eight to 10 pairs had successfully fledged 31 chicks across counties Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway and Tipperary.

Some Irish-bred eagles are now reaching maturity and are starting to breed in the wild.

As well as bringing biodiversity and ecosystem benefits, restoring this flagship species can help the economy.

The re-establishment of breeding eagles at sites like Glengarriff, Lough Derg and Killarney National Park has proven hugely popular with local residents and visitors.