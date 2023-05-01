Fair City actor Donna Anita Nikolaisen says of racist abuse ‘these hate crimes are very cowardly’

Donna Anita Nikolaisen is part of an ICTU-backed campaign against the far-right

Actor, musician and businesswoman Donna Anita Nikolaisen was in good form as she walked through the Phoenix Park.

Familiar to many people for playing Zambian refugee and nurse Ama Chisenga in RTÉ’s Fair City for five years, she was going through a play in her head. She had barely noticed a white van speeding by until she heard shouting.

“I was just minding my own business, dreaming away as I do,” she says. “The guys shouted obscenities at me and racist slurs. They used the ‘n’ word. I got a shock. I remember that to this very day.

“It’s like a wound. It’s like an invisible wound that you get. For a few seconds after you’re going ‘did that happen’ and it’s a real attack on you. Regardless, if I came here from another country it would be an attack that happened to me, but it struck to the core, as I am Irish.”

Anti-racism and Anti-far right campaign launched by Irish Congress of Trade Unions

Another time, someone who passed her on the quays said something under his breath. It sounded like “go back to where you came from”.

“And I remember looking up going ‘was that meant for me’ and then I realised it was, but by the time I could address my thoughts, you are in shock. It is an attack actually, on your person and on your soul and by the time you’d formulated your response, he’d gone,” she says.

On another occasion, while walking home from work she remembers being in a strong frame of mind.

“And then this guy who ruined the day, passed me by as I was walking home in Dublin and he passes by and he just lets out horrible obscenities at me. It was ‘go back to the jungle’ or something like that.

“And whatever frame of mind I was in, I was ‘you know what, I’m not taking this anymore’, so I started to run after him, and I said I’m going to report you to racism.ie.

“He got such a shock that I had responded in such a vociferous and strong way, he kind of lost his balance on the bike and he wobbled and he nearly fell off. But he quickly got his composure and he sped off like the coward that he was. A lot of these hate crimes are very cowardly, driven by people who are not happy in their own lives or other reasons.”

Then there are the unspoken forms of racism, she says, a coldness towards certain people.

While living in Stoneybatter, she tried to scrub graffiti off a phonebox that said “n****rs out”. When it wouldn’t come off, she changed it to “muggers out” with a pen.

Still, she thinks most Irish people are not racist.

Born in Dublin, to an Irish mother and a father from Trinidad, she was brought up by her mother until she was two.

Her mother, a children’s nurse, fell seriously ill and made the difficult decision to give her up for adoption.

She spent nine months in a children’s home before being adopted by a couple in Bishopstown in Cork.

Her adopted dad Kurt came from Norway and adopted mother Anita, from Singapore.

Her childhood was happy, safe and sheltered. It was only when she moved to Dublin, that she had the “unfortunate encounters”.

Now acting, doing voiceover work and running a web design business in Kilkenny, she was drawn to an Irish Congress of Trade Unions project.

She was happy to voice a hard-hitting anti-racist and anti-far right message in a video that launches today.

“I know we have a number of unresolved and pressing problems,” she says.

“Homelessness, which is tragic and unnecessary, and the housing crisis, which I personally understand.”

Some people are at breaking point, she says, and that’s when really dangerous right-wing extremist ideologies can gather support. ​

“I understand only too well the pressures people are under but I don’t blame migrants for this,” she says.

“I’m not a hugely political person myself although I do take an interest in it. I blame successive governments for not sorting it out.

“We don’t want to be in that situation in Ireland of ‘no Irish, no blacks, no dogs’, that situation that was in other countries in the past, because we are better than that.”