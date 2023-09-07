‘Failure to address cyber violence against women in politics may silence women's voices’ – Galway academic

An academic has said the failure to tackle cyber violence against women in politics could lead to “a perpetuation of inequality and silencing of women's voices.”

Associate Professor Tom Felle of the University of Galway is now calling for new Irish and EU laws, including billion euro fines, to criminalise social media companies failing to tackle cyber violence against women in politics.

Addressing the Oireachtas Taskforce on Safe Participation in Political Life today, Mr Felle cited research findings and recommendations from University of Galway that highlighted the “rampant prevalence” of cyber violence, its impact and the policies needed to ensure a “safe and inclusive political landscape”.

The research said the cyber violence “ranges from derogatory comments to threats of violence and rape, significantly impacting mental well-being, participation, and representation of women in Irish public life.”

“International research shows that the overwhelming majority of perpetrators are male, often utilising the relative anonymity of the online environment to engage in aggressive behaviour. The lack of consistent platform policies and enforcement mechanisms complicates addressing this issue effectively,” Mr Felle said.

The research carried out by the college on 78 participants, including current and former members of the Oireachtas, and local councillors across political parties, also found that approximately 96pc received abusive social media or electronic messages containing hate speech, foul language, and inappropriate comments. While 73pc have encountered threats of physical violence, with 38pc having been subjected to threats of rape or sexual violence.

More than a quarter, 28pc, reported being verbally abused in public, including having faeces thrown at them and threats of acid attacks.

One in five have said they have considered quitting politics due to online harassment.

“We need a comprehensive approach, including educational initiatives that emphasise digital literacy, critical thinking, and appropriate online behaviour. This should extend to schools and society to promote respectful online engagement. There is an urgent need to enforce existing laws to hold perpetrators accountable for online abuse and threats,” Professor Felle said.

“At national and EU level, legislators need to make social media platforms criminally responsible for allowing misogynistic content and threats to thrive – including hitting them in their pockets with billion euro fines. Clear and consistent policies against hate speech and harassment should be enforced.”

“Failure to address cyber violence against women in politics could lead to a perpetuation of inequality and silencing of women's voices, undermining gender equality and democratic principles,” he concluded.