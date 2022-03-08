Failte Ireland spend €5m in effort to plug 40,000 jobs shortfall

Failte Ireland is spending €5m in a bid to make the tourism industry more “appealing and rewarding” to work in after revealing 40,000 jobs are unfilled.

Official tender documents seek bids by tomorrow for a contract to support a new ‘Excellent Employer’ programme for up to 2,500 ­companies within three years.

The winning contractor should have expertise in “employee engagement” and will provide a certification programme rating businesses into categories based on surveys of staff. It will also showcase top employers.

“The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on labour supply and skills across the tourism and hospitality industry,” says the tender document.

“Following the pandemic there are thousands of job vacancies across the tourism and hospitality industry, with a significant loss of skilled workers at all levels across the sector.”

It says the aim of the employer programme is to “reposition” the sector as “an appealing and rewarding place to work” in the highly competitive labour market.

“The goal is that workplace culture across the industry is something that employers view as being as important as the service they provide to their customers,” it says.

Businesses would commit to join the scheme for three years, while their managers would train and work on issues highlighted in the annual employee survey.

Chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins was sceptical about the plan and said €5m was a lot to spend on it.

“We would have concerns if this is the policy to try to sort out the staffing issue for hospitality,” he said. “It’s not an approach we would take. Recruiting from outside the EU has to be the first priority.

“This won’t tackle recruitment. It’s a fluffy campaign that doesn’t do much for our industry. It may look at creating an image for domestic employees but does nothing to sort out the skills shortage in hospitality.”

He claimed the policy was drawn up without consultation with trade representative bodies.

“From my perspective, it’s not awards we want, it’s staff,” he said. “It takes over 21 weeks to get a work permit for someone. If you applied now and had someone lined up, you mightn’t get them until September. In Northern Ireland, they can get them in eight weeks. They’re eating our lunch at the moment.”

He said the staff shortage is contributing to wage inflation, piling pressure on businesses.

The Fáilte Ireland tender says almost 90pc of businesses surveyed following the reopening of the sector this year were having difficulty recruiting staff.

Of those who could recruit, many said they were finding it difficult to retain workers.

It says one in three employees is new to the sector, “which underlines how great the skills gap is”.

“These factors, as well as competition for skilled workers from other sectors, are having a significant impact on businesses’ ability to recover,” it says.

It says its priority focus is supporting the industry to recruit and retain the talent it needs to drive recovery.

A Fáilte Ireland spokesperson said businesses who take part will have the opportunity to be recognised as top employers, giving them a competitive edge in a red hot labour market.

“Fundamentally, it will be the voice and views of the employee that will drive the repositioning of the industry as an appealing and rewarding place to work,” she said.