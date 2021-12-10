| 2.8°C Dublin

Failings but no fraud: results of independent review into allegations at orphan charity

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

An Independent review into allegations about financial and procedural issues at an Irish orphan charity found a range of governance failings.

The report on the operations of Outreach Moldova said its board acknowledged there was a lack of controls, policies and clearly defined procedures at the charity.

