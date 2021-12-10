Failings but no fraud: results of independent review into allegations at orphan charity

An Independent review into allegations about financial and procedural issues at an Irish orphan charity found a range of governance failings.

The report on the operations of Outreach Moldova said its board acknowledged there was a lack of controls, policies and clearly defined procedures at the charity.

However, the unpublished review, commissioned by the charity’s board from accountancy firm Baker Tilly in 2018, found no evidence of fraud or deliberate misrepresentation.

It made 42 recommendations for reforms after looking into concerns raised by Síol Foundation, a philanthropic organisation run by Nua Healthcare founder Ed Dunne.

Outreach Moldova has raised more than €12m from donors since it was set up in 2000. It supports a state-run orphanage in Hincesti, near Moldova’s capital Chisinau.

The charity’s founder and CEO is Dubliner Dr Suzanne O’Connell, Ireland’s honorary consul to Moldova.

Baker Tilly found the charity had been operating in Moldova without being registered with local tax authorities, which was a contravention of local tax legislation.

Although staff salaries were exempt from tax in Moldova, the charity was not registered for the purpose of fulfilling reporting obligations regarding the amounts paid.

The report, which the charity provided to the Irish Independent, said it should have been registered as an NGO when it first commenced operations in the country.

It also criticised controls and procedures in place for funding and expenses, saying these were “inadequate” and there were no reports on any agreed funding projects or budgets.

Employees were paid in cash, which increased the risk of fraudulent transactions, Baker Tilly said.

The review said the charity’s board demonstrated it had significant experience of providing services in care facilities but appeared to have historically lacked the necessary capability for ensuring the proper governance, controls and procedures were in place.

William Fry, solicitors for Outreach Moldova, said the charity had “made significant efforts to improve corporate governance in line with the Baker Tilly report” and that all 42 recommendations had been accepted and acted upon.

The law firm said the charity registered as an NGO in Moldova in 2018 and was fully compliant with company filing and returns regulations.

It said the report highlighted “certain weaknesses” but insisted that “in general” it “did not sustain” serious allegations made by Mr Dunne.

A copy of the report was never made available to Síol.

Earlier this year Mr Dunne filed complaints with An Garda Síochána and the Charities Regulator. Both have made preliminary inquiries but have not launched formal investigations.

Síol became involved with Outreach Moldova in 2015, funding programmes to the tune of €218,000 over the following years.

The aim of the collaboration was to de-institutionalise people in the charity’s care and implement a countrywide model of care for people with disabilities.

But the relationship turned sour after Síol became concerned about financial management, procedural issues and poor communication.

Síol claims that at one point it made 17 requests to Outreach Moldova for the disclosure of accounts evidencing how certain funds were spent but the charity did not engage.

The foundation sent a 22-page letter of complaint to Fergal Kelly, the charity’s then chairman in April 2018.

Mr Kelly resigned from the board that September.

He told the Irish Independent that following Síol’s complaint he made inquiries but could not get the comfort he was seeking about operational management and decided to step down as a result.

The charity said it could not comment on the reasons given by Mr Kelly, but said that his resignation letter referred to him not agreeing with board decisions on the way forward.

Outreach Moldova said its board and current chairman Ernie Mooney were satisfied all auditing and corporate governance recommendations had been actioned promptly.

A key issue raised by Síol related to proposals for it to fund the purchase of a house in Hincesti owned by Dr O’Connell for use as a community care home.

According to Síol, it gave funds to the charity in 2017 so it could begin putting in place organisational and legal structures needed for it to own a property.

However, a €13,500 deposit was transferred by Outreach Moldova to Dr O’Connell without the board’s knowledge.

Dr O’Connell later returned it to Outreach Moldova.

The charity said its board insisted the transaction should not proceed as it was concerned it gave rise to a conflict of interest.

Baker Tilly subsequently said it appeared the deposit was transferred by the CEO prematurely and, as the purchase was never agreed at board level, it would be appropriate to return the funds to Síol.

Outreach Moldova maintains it offered to give the funds back, but was told by Mr Dunne he did not want the money returned.

Mr Dunne disputes this account of the discussion, and says he was led to believe the repayment of Síol could only be met through further donations, an arrangement he was not happy with.

According to the report, the charity did not have its own bank account in Moldova as it was not a registered company.

Funds from Ireland were sent to an account in the name of Dr O’Connell, which was held in trust for the charity.

Síol complained that money given for specific projects was used for other purposes. But the review found no evidence of agreed terms establishing that restricted funding existed.

The report examined concerns about staff receiving a wage from both the Moldovan state and the orphanage, but found there was no legal restriction on the practice.