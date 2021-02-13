| 0.8°C Dublin

Failed by the State after a lifetime caring for others

Former nurse vows to battle on as she wants other women to know they are not alone, writes Billy Keane

Family: Joan Lucey with her three grandchildren – Isobel, Fiadh and Jane – and her son Sean and daughter Sinéad Expand

Billy Keane Email

Joan Lucey, nurse, mother and widow is terminally ill. She has advanced cervical cancer. Her life story involves years of serving this State on the front line, yet now in her dying days she finds herself fighting that same State.

Joan has taken a personal injuries claim against the HSE and two laboratories in which she alleges a failure to accurately detect and/or report on her cervical smear slides taken in 2011.

It is claimed this allowed cervical cancer to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated culminating in her becoming terminally ill.

