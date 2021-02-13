Failed by the State after a lifetime caring for others

Joan Lucey, nurse, mother and widow is terminally ill. She has advanced cervical cancer. Her life story involves years of serving this State on the front line, yet now in her dying days she finds herself fighting that same State.

Joan has taken a personal injuries claim against the HSE and two laboratories in which she alleges a failure to accurately detect and/or report on her cervical smear slides taken in 2011.

It is claimed this allowed cervical cancer to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated culminating in her becoming terminally ill.

The 73-year-old grandmother knows that by going public her name will be added to the list of woman associated with what has become known as the ‘CervicalCheck scandal’ but wants others to know they are not alone.

Joan was a district nurse in the West Kerry area for many years and there is hardly a family she hasn’t helped in some way.

Her former employer, the HSE, and the laboratories involved in screening her CervicalCheck scans deny liability in her case.

She wants the dispute to be resolved by mediation but neither the HSE nor the laboratories invited her to engage in such a process. Instead her legal team have unsuccessfully tried to initiate out-of-court talks.

One of the laboratories is willing to mediate if a third party, that they now blame, is also present at the mediation.

Mediation may therefore not occur and Joan, a dying woman, will be faced with the onerous task of proving her case in court.

She will thus have to spend what remains of her days on this Earth ‘in court’.

There is a possible scenario whereby Nurse Joan Lucey, who served the sick of West Kerry with such love and skill for so many years, might have to give evidence from her bed if this case is not settled and settled soon.

She was too ill to speak to me but her Sean is an able deputy.

Sean and his sisters, Eileen and Sinéad, are at home in Dingle minding their Mom. They are very much together.

Joan’s husband Robbie died in 1995 and she was left to rear three young children. Now it’s their turn to return that love.

“Mom went to back to nursing courses in Cork when Dad died,” says Sean. “She had given up nursing and after she completed her retraining, Mom worked for the HSE as a district nurse. “She worked hard and was involved in many community groups including cancer care fundraising here in Dingle. Mom did so much for us.

“She is an amazing woman.”

He knows her case has gone largely under the media radar until now but his mother told him, “If my speaking out helps other women in the same position to know they are not the only ones being dealt with in this way, it will be worth it all”.

“She wanted to tell other women what they could do if they were being denied mediation. Mom is a fighter and if necessary she will fight.

“She was angry when the fact the HSE still hadn’t offered to mediate with her directly before the matter was for mention before the court on Thursday. She’s not giving up.”

On Thursday in the High Court her vastly experienced Senior Counsel Liam Reidy said Joan had only weeks left to live. He added: “It seems to me an absolute outrage that the HSE don’t mediate with her legal team directly and deal with the other defendants later.”

There are complex legal issues to be tried but there is a real concern that Joan will not be around to see a full case through court.

The matter is scheduled to be heard at a trial starting on February 26.

Her solicitor Aisling Maher, of Cantillons Solicitors, has asked for mediation due to her client’s deteriorating medical condition but so far there is no breakthrough. So here we have a woman who cared for so many people in extremis, who knows exactly what is in store for her, and she has not been offered direct settlement talks with her former employees.

Back in 2018 after Vicky Phelan brought the CervicalCheck scandal into the open by refusing to sign a non-­disclosure agreement, Leo Varadkar, speaking as Taoiseach, said a case like this couldn’t happen again.

“What we propose to do is to offer mediation in every case so that women can avoid having to go to court and avoid the trauma of a court hearing,” he said.

The HSE last night directed queries to the State’s Claim Agency (SCA). A spokesperson for the SCA told the Irish Independent it would be “inappropriate” to comment “on the particulars” of Joan’s case.

“The SCA aims to resolve all cervical cancer screening claims against the HSE in a sensitive manner and as quickly as possible.

“It uses mediation wherever possible, as an alternative to a formal court hearing, and places a high priority on treating the people who have made the claims, and their families, with dignity and compassion.”

The spokesperson added: “While the SCA does not act for the laboratories, and others, that are co-defendants in these cases, which have separate legal representation, its approach in this and all similar cases is to exhort all the parties to use mediation to seek resolution of the case in the shortest possible time period.”

There are complications in this case in that another party has been added to the proceedings by one of the labs but Liam Reidy argued in the High Court this should not stop the HSE mediating with the plaintiff now and dealing with the defendants and the third party at a later date.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross urged the sides to enter into mediation, but he was not going to force the parties to the table.

Sean Lucey is calm as he speaks. “Our family is very upset that the State didn’t invite our mother to mediate her claim or offer to mediate the claim with her directly without the other defendants and that she’ll have to go to court to fight her case against the HSE and the labs.”

Joan is a devoted grandmother. She has three granddaughters aged 12, 13 and 15 who live in Dublin.

“Her granddaughters love her and she loves having a few laughs with them,” says Sean. “She is a very young person at heart. Mom’s spirit is phenomenal. She is fighting tooth and nail.”

I ask Sean a question I hated asking. “How long does she have?”

He is emotional. There is a terrible strain on all the family.

The old saying of getting your affairs in order applies.

“Months?” I ask.

“Maybe.”

“Weeks?” Sean doesn’t answer. How can he?

The court was told: “It is an absolute outrage in this case. She is on her deathbed.”

Vicky Phelan, who is the US undergoing treatment for her cervical cancer, describes Joan’s case as “another breakdown in the system”.

“It is terrible that there is no mediation for a dying woman.”

There is another old Irish custom from back west and it is the wish for a happy death or ‘bás sona’.

The expression is in itself a bit of a contradiction but not when your name is Nurse Joan Lucey and you are dying of cervical cancer through no fault of your own.